SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day- and it’s ‘Still Waiting Wednesday!’

This is Lacey, a female Pit Bull. She was found running loose around 11th Street and Business Highway 75, back in the beginning of July. She’s been waiting to find a forever home ever since.

There’s not a great reason for why she’s stayed at the shelter for so long- she has a lot of love to give, her charismatic playful personality will have you hooked right after you meet her! Her adoption fees have been reduced through a sponsor.

Please give this pup a chance, she needs a caring home that will love her through all her dog years!

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.