SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

Today we’re featuring Rex, a 2-3 year old, male, Mastiff-Labrador mix. This is his second time at the shelter; he doesn’t realize just how big he is and can play a little rough sometimes. He weighs more than 100 pounds, so he’ll need a forever home with a big yard and plenty of space.

Rex is available for adoption now. He’s a super sweet boy who will make a great companion for any Siouxland family!

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.