SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Strays of the Day: Purdy, Ruger, Winchester, Colt and Remington.

These four are a family of four-to-six month old German short-hair pointer puppies.

They were found at Pizza Ranch on Floyd Boulevard.

When these puppies grow up, they’ll probably weigh 55 to 70 pounds. The rescue says they would make great hunting dogs.

All five puppies are available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet or if you’re looking to adopt, you can visit the rescue’s website at SiouxCityAnimalRescue.com.