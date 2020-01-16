Special Airing of Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown and Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin

Mark your Calendar! The 6th annual Pete Goede Memorial ALS Awareness Concert is Sunday February 9th at Anthem, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. All the money raised will benefit the Siouxland families dealing with ALS and also honoring the lives of Daryl Austin and Jerry Barcus.

Admission is FREE and it all starts at 1:30pm. Featuring local bands of Locked N Loaded, Rock Bottom, Missouri Blend and The Establishment. There will also be an amazing silent auction.