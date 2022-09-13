The Siouxland Big Give is organized by the Siouxland Community Foundation to grow philanthropy in Siouxland and celebrate nonprofits doing amazing work in our community. Our Fifth Annual giving day will take place on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022. The goal of this community-wide giving event is to match Siouxland area supporters’ passions and generosity with local nonprofit organizations already doing great work. Through the combined participation of all people who love and care about the Siouxland area, we can significantly impact the future of our beloved community. The minimum donation is $10 and there is no maximum. Many nonprofits have solicited matching fund sponsors to amplify charitable donations and make each dollar go further.
