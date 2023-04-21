How Do I…?: Heat Press
April 19 at 6:30pm
South Sioux City Library
Game Night: Life
April 20th at 5:30pm
South Sioux City Library – Library Cafe
Register to play by calling 402-494-7545
Live Music with Zach Pickens
April 20th at 7pm
Long Lines Climbing
Cost: Free and open to the public
‘Night Mother – THE American tragedy…”
April 21-23
Little Red Hen Theatre
Wakefield, NE
Earth in a Jar
April 22
2-4pm – Adults 16+
South Sioux City Library
In celebration of Earth Day, we will be creating our own terrariums in repurposed jars. Bring your own jars and rocks if you would like but we will have materials to choose from as well as a plant for each person who registers and attends.
Volunteer Work Day
April 22 from 9-noon
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
Help us spruce up the trails, garden and playscape next Saturday for our annual Volunteer Work Day! All ages are welcome! For more information call 712-258-0838
7th Annual Ribs 4 Rescue
April 22 starting at 5pm
Homer Fire Hall
Curbside pick-up also available
$15 (includes 1/2 rack ribs and 2 sides)
Teddy Bear Tuck-In
April 22 at 9am
Ever wonder what the toys get up to after everyone leaves the museum at night?
Drop off your fuzzy friend at LaunchPAD for a sleepover to find out.
The stuffies are in for a special Earth Day treat as they will visit Grow Fin Aquatics to learn about fishy friends!
Soup and Salad Luncheon – hosted by Daughters of the Nile
April 24th
Vendors from 10a-2pm
$10 a person
Abu Becker Shrine Center
Open to the public
Friends of Stone Park Clean-Up
April 29th from 10a-12pm
Volunteers meet at the lower Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center parking lot. Collection bags will be provided. Gloves and sturdy shoes are suggested
Art for the Heart Boys and Girls Home Fundraiser
May 11 from 6:30-8:30pm
Art SUX Gallery
515 4th Street in Sioux City
Heartland Counseling’s 10th Annual “Superhero” Golf FUNdraiser
May 13
Person Golf Scramble with 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, dinner, games, prizes, and a whole lot of FUN! Registration will open soon. “Superhero” attire is NOT required.
Covington Links Golf Course in South Sioux City
I Won’t Be Silenced: works by Emily Bloomquist
Art SUX Gallery is excited to host Emily Bloomquist’s exhibit “Don’t Be Silenced.”
The exhibit runs May 13-25th.
Bike to Work Day
May 19th from 6:30-8:30am
Meet at Siouxland Chamber of Commerce
Register here: bit.ly/SCBike2Work2023
T-shirts available for $10 at Siouxland Chamber, Albrecht’s Cycle Shop or at the event.
The Annual Donkey Dash 5K run/walk
May 20th
Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve
Pre-register by May 4th to be guaranteed a t-shirt.
Same day registration will start at 9am and Dash will start at 10am. Register today at www.getmeregistered.com/donkeydash
Call 605-232-0873
Concerts at the Art Center
May 20 at 11am
Quintessential Winds
Sioux City Art Center
Loess Hills Prairie Seminar
Head for the Hills!
June 2-4
A free, family-friendly weekend of hands-on learning, activities, and sessions with conservation partners to explore and experience the Loess Hills in Monona County. Free primitive camping available. Food available onsite.
For more information, please visit www.loesshillsprairieseminar.com
Siouxland Food Festival
Presented by the Food Bank of Siouxland
June 3 from 11-3pm
Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center
Colorpalooza 2023
June 10th at 10am
1280 Riverview Drive in SSC
A family-friendly COLORFUL 5K Fun Run/Walk. Features a variety of FREE kid-friendly attractions. All Funding that is received goes directly back into funding the Colorpalooza on an Annual Basis! We intend to see EVERYONE there and grow each year to make this a GREAT COMMUNITY EVENT!
Art Affair
June 10
10a-2pm
Art SUX Gallery at 4th and Nebraska
Concerts at the Art Center
June 24 at 11am
Duet, Flute and Bassoon
Sioux City Art Center
2023 Golf Tournament
July 8 at 8am
Old Dane Golf Club
4 person scramble
$50/person
Register by June 25th!
Outdoor Adventures
July 27th at 8:30am
Woodbury County Extension and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center have teamed up to offer activities that include knot tying, nature walk, setting up camp, archery, crafts and more.
Deadline for registration is June 15, 2023
Grades 4 – 8
Cost $25.00
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
The fees for service will be used to offset direct expenses and to support the 4 – H Woodbury County Extension Program.
Kid’s Triathlon
August 5th at 9am
Sioux City Parks and Recreation is excited for the third annual Kid’s Triathlon on Saturday, August 5, 2023! There will be two ages groups: 6-10 & 11-15. Parents, come out and cheer on your kid as they participate in this “mini” triathlon! Fee is $35, includes a t-shirt. Register by July 23 to receive a t-shirt. Please register! For questions, call 712-279-6126.
Latham Park – Art in the Park
September 16
10-4pm