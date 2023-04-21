How Do I…?: Heat Press

April 19 at 6:30pm

South Sioux City Library

Game Night: Life

April 20th at 5:30pm

South Sioux City Library – Library Cafe

Register to play by calling 402-494-7545

Live Music with Zach Pickens

April 20th at 7pm

Long Lines Climbing

Cost: Free and open to the public

‘Night Mother – THE American tragedy…”

April 21-23

Little Red Hen Theatre

Wakefield, NE

Earth in a Jar

April 22

2-4pm – Adults 16+

South Sioux City Library

In celebration of Earth Day, we will be creating our own terrariums in repurposed jars. Bring your own jars and rocks if you would like but we will have materials to choose from as well as a plant for each person who registers and attends.

Volunteer Work Day

April 22 from 9-noon

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Help us spruce up the trails, garden and playscape next Saturday for our annual Volunteer Work Day! All ages are welcome! For more information call 712-258-0838

7th Annual Ribs 4 Rescue

April 22 starting at 5pm

Homer Fire Hall

Curbside pick-up also available

$15 (includes 1/2 rack ribs and 2 sides)

Teddy Bear Tuck-In

April 22 at 9am

Ever wonder what the toys get up to after everyone leaves the museum at night?

Drop off your fuzzy friend at LaunchPAD for a sleepover to find out.

The stuffies are in for a special Earth Day treat as they will visit Grow Fin Aquatics to learn about fishy friends!

Soup and Salad Luncheon – hosted by Daughters of the Nile

April 24th

Vendors from 10a-2pm

$10 a person

Abu Becker Shrine Center

Open to the public

Friends of Stone Park Clean-Up

April 29th from 10a-12pm

Volunteers meet at the lower Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center parking lot. Collection bags will be provided. Gloves and sturdy shoes are suggested

Art for the Heart Boys and Girls Home Fundraiser

May 11 from 6:30-8:30pm

Art SUX Gallery

515 4th Street in Sioux City

Heartland Counseling’s 10th Annual “Superhero” Golf FUNdraiser

May 13

Person Golf Scramble with 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, dinner, games, prizes, and a whole lot of FUN! Registration will open soon. “Superhero” attire is NOT required.

Covington Links Golf Course in South Sioux City

I Won’t Be Silenced: works by Emily Bloomquist

Art SUX Gallery is excited to host Emily Bloomquist’s exhibit “Don’t Be Silenced.”

The exhibit runs May 13-25th.

Bike to Work Day

May 19th from 6:30-8:30am

Meet at Siouxland Chamber of Commerce

Register here: bit.ly/SCBike2Work2023

T-shirts available for $10 at Siouxland Chamber, Albrecht’s Cycle Shop or at the event.

The Annual Donkey Dash 5K run/walk

May 20th

Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve

Pre-register by May 4th to be guaranteed a t-shirt.

Same day registration will start at 9am and Dash will start at 10am. Register today at www.getmeregistered.com/donkeydash

Call 605-232-0873

Concerts at the Art Center

May 20 at 11am

Quintessential Winds

Sioux City Art Center

Loess Hills Prairie Seminar

Head for the Hills!

June 2-4

A free, family-friendly weekend of hands-on learning, activities, and sessions with conservation partners to explore and experience the Loess Hills in Monona County. Free primitive camping available. Food available onsite.

For more information, please visit www.loesshillsprairieseminar.com

Siouxland Food Festival

Presented by the Food Bank of Siouxland

June 3 from 11-3pm

Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center

Colorpalooza 2023

June 10th at 10am

1280 Riverview Drive in SSC

A family-friendly COLORFUL 5K Fun Run/Walk. Features a variety of FREE kid-friendly attractions. All Funding that is received goes directly back into funding the Colorpalooza on an Annual Basis! We intend to see EVERYONE there and grow each year to make this a GREAT COMMUNITY EVENT!

Art Affair

June 10

10a-2pm

Art SUX Gallery at 4th and Nebraska

Concerts at the Art Center

June 24 at 11am

Duet, Flute and Bassoon

Sioux City Art Center

2023 Golf Tournament

July 8 at 8am

Old Dane Golf Club

4 person scramble

$50/person

Register by June 25th!

Outdoor Adventures

July 27th at 8:30am

Woodbury County Extension and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center have teamed up to offer activities that include knot tying, nature walk, setting up camp, archery, crafts and more.

Deadline for registration is June 15, 2023

Grades 4 – 8

Cost $25.00

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

The fees for service will be used to offset direct expenses and to support the 4 – H Woodbury County Extension Program.

Kid’s Triathlon

August 5th at 9am

Sioux City Parks and Recreation is excited for the third annual Kid’s Triathlon on Saturday, August 5, 2023! There will be two ages groups: 6-10 & 11-15. Parents, come out and cheer on your kid as they participate in this “mini” triathlon! Fee is $35, includes a t-shirt. Register by July 23 to receive a t-shirt. Please register! For questions, call 712-279-6126.

Latham Park – Art in the Park

September 16

10-4pm