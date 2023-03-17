Photo Exhibit by Members of the Sioux City Camera Club

Now through April 16

Free at the Main Gallery of the Betty Strong Encounter Center

Button-Making

March 9 at 11am

South Sioux City Library

Magic, Mystery and Fun

March 12 at 2pm

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center

The Center is pleased to welcome several members of the Sioux City Magic Club to present an afternoon of “Magic, Mystery, and Fun” with their entertaining assortment of tricks and illusions, appropriate for the entire family. The audience will have a chance to see several magicians perform their feats of prestidigitation up close and personal. Bring the kids. Bring their friends. Come and have some fun!

Nature Tales

March 14 at 10am

Dorothy Pecaut Nature center

For preschoolers and parents who would like to read a story, make a craft and go for a hike.

Birding for Beginners

March 18 from 10-11:30am

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

This program is for kids ages 8-14 who are interested in learning more about birds. We will learn about common birds in Iowa and

how to identify them and then go for a hike and look and listen for birds along the way. Please pre-register by

calling 712-258-0838 or email camps@woodburyparks.org

Concerts at the Art Center

March 18 at 11am

Quintessential Winds

Sioux City Art Center

Songs of the Civil War

Music by Lonesome Ron Affolter

March 19 at 2pm

Betty Strong Encounter Center

Free Admission and Reception to follow

Computer Maintenance Basics

March 25th at 11am

South Sioux City Library

Registration Required

https://southsiouxcity.libcal.com/event/10228374

T.A.B. Pop-Up Shop and Bake Sale

March 25th at 10am

South Sioux City Public Library

The South Sioux City Public Library Teen Advisory Board will be hosting a pop-up shop and bake sale, this event is run by the members of our TAB group, and the purpose is to raise funds for the group treasury. Would you like to learn more about T.A.B. or how to join? Contact our Youth Librarian, Donna, at (402) 494-7545 or e-mail dhabinck@southsiouxcity.org

Land of Plenty: The History of Religious Diversity in the United States

An overview by Dr. Bruce Forbes

March 26 at 2pm

Betty Strong Encounter Center

Free Admission and Reception to follow

Noah’s Hope 2023 Rummage Sale

Don’t miss this year’s Noah’s Hope Rummage Sale!

Located at the Southern Hills Mall inside the old Hallmark store. There is something for everyone! Home decor, toys, books, holiday items, clothes, and so much more! All items are free will donation! Dates and times are as follows.

Friday, March 31st, 12:00pm-8:00pm

Saturday, April 1st, 10:00am- 8:00pm

Sunday, April 2nd, 11:00am- 6:00pm

Cash, Venmo, and debit/credit cards are accepted!

We will also have dogs available for adoption! Hope to see you there!

Kids’ Saturday Event

Farewell to the Scraposaurs Exhibit

April 15 from 1-2pm

Grades K-6

Registration is required

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center

Concerts at the Art Center

April 15 at 11am

Duet, Flute and Bassoon

Sioux City Art Center

Heartland Counseling’s 10th Annual “Superhero” Golf FUNdraiser

May 13

Person Golf Scramble with 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, dinner, games, prizes, and a whole lot of FUN! Registration will open soon. “Superhero” attire is NOT required.

Covington Links Golf Course in South Sioux City

The Annual Donkey Dash 5K run/walk

May 20th

Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve

Pre-register by May 4th to be guaranteed a t-shirt.

Same day registration will start at 9am and Dash will start at 10am. Register today at www.getmeregistered.com/donkeydash

Call 605-232-0873

Concerts at the Art Center

May 20 at 11am

Quintessential Winds

Sioux City Art Center

Siouxland Food Festival

Presented by the Food Bank of Siouxland

June 3 from 11-3pm

Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center

Concerts at the Art Center

June 24 at 11am

Duet, Flute and Bassoon

Sioux City Art Center