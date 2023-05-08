Art for the Heart Boys and Girls Home Fundraiser

May 11 from 6:30-8:30pm

Art SUX Gallery

515 4th Street in Sioux City

Heartland Counseling’s 10th Annual “Superhero” Golf FUNdraiser

May 13

Person Golf Scramble with 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, dinner, games, prizes, and a whole lot of FUN! Registration will open soon. “Superhero” attire is NOT required.

Covington Links Golf Course in South Sioux City

I Won’t Be Silenced: works by Emily Bloomquist

Art SUX Gallery is excited to host Emily Bloomquist’s exhibit “Don’t Be Silenced.”

The exhibit runs May 13-25th.

Lunch & Learn: Mental Health Matters

May 18

12-1pm and 6:30-7:30pm

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Michelle from Heartland Counseling speaks about maintaining and improving your mental health. Registration is required, please see below.

This event has two scheduled programs, one from 12:00PM-1:00PM and a second presentation from 6:30PM-7:30PM.

Registration for the 12:00PM program: https://southsiouxcity.libcal.com/event/10656926

Registration for the 6:30PM program:

https://southsiouxcity.libcal.com/event/10656968

Bike to Work Day

May 19th from 6:30-8:30am

Meet at Siouxland Chamber of Commerce

Register here: bit.ly/SCBike2Work2023

T-shirts available for $10 at Siouxland Chamber, Albrecht’s Cycle Shop or at the event.

The Annual Donkey Dash 5K run/walk

May 20th

Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve

Pre-register by May 4th to be guaranteed a t-shirt.

Same day registration will start at 9am and Dash will start at 10am. Register today at www.getmeregistered.com/donkeydash

Call 605-232-0873

FREE Fishing and Park Entry Day

May 20

All State Parks

Ponca State Park – Ponca will host the Bill Morris Fishing Derby for anglers of all ages. Prizes will be awarded for the biggest fish caught in age groups. There also will be naturalist programs, macro-invertebrate dipping, fishing lure building class and backyard bass casting.

Ash Hollow State Historical Park – Children under age 18 are invited to fish Ash Hollow’s pond and keep everything they catch. A free hot dog lunch will be served from 1 to 3 p.m.

Concerts at the Art Center

May 20 at 11am

Quintessential Winds

Sioux City Art Center

Loess Hills Prairie Seminar

Head for the Hills!

June 2-4

A free, family-friendly weekend of hands-on learning, activities, and sessions with conservation partners to explore and experience the Loess Hills in Monona County. Free primitive camping available. Food available onsite.

For more information, please visit www.loesshillsprairieseminar.com

Siouxland Food Festival

Presented by the Food Bank of Siouxland

June 3 from 11-3pm

Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center

Colorpalooza 2023

June 10th at 10am

1280 Riverview Drive in SSC

A family-friendly COLORFUL 5K Fun Run/Walk. Features a variety of FREE kid-friendly attractions. All Funding that is received goes directly back into funding the Colorpalooza on an Annual Basis! We intend to see EVERYONE there and grow each year to make this a GREAT COMMUNITY EVENT!

Art Affair

June 10

10a-2pm

Art SUX Gallery at 4th and Nebraska

Pull for Pups and Run 4 Rescues

June 10th at 10am

We are so excited to partner with Shawn Frankl’s Big Iron Gym for the 2nd year in a row! You won’t want to miss this year’s event, it’s going to be bigger and better!!

Pull For Pups and Run 4 Rescues will be held at Big Iron Gym located at 505 Chambers St, Sioux City, IA.

The start time is 10:00am.

There will be a dead lift competition and a 1 mile walk or run. This is an all ages event, so bring the whole family!

There will be pets on site available for adoption, food truck, alcohol for purchase, and other local vendors!

With the event being in June this year, we get to enjoy the outdoors this year!

All proceeds go the Noah’s Hope!

Pre-registration is required.

Contact Caitlin Frankl at 308-520-7935

Or check out the link in the Instagram Bio @ shawnfranklsbigiorngym

4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

June 12 at 12pm

Dakota Dunes Country Club

Volunteers with Siouxland Freedom Park will host an 18-hole golf tournament on Monday, June 12th, starting at noon at the Dakota Dunes Country Club in Dakota Dunes, SD. Team registration is $600. There is also a hole sponsorship opportunity for $250. Visit:https://siouxlandfreedompark.org/golf-tournament/ to register. Contact Roger Heck at rogerheck22@gmail.com or Pam Miller at miller4321@hotmail.com for sponsorship details. Pizza and Appetizers will be provided for the post-round. A lunch will be available to purchase for the pre-round. All proceeds will go to projects at Siouxland Freedom Park

Outdoor Yoga Class

June 14

5:30-6:30pm

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

If you enjoy yoga and nature, give this class a try! We will go for a short hike (about 1 mile roundtrip) to Mount Lucia and practice yoga with an incredible view! The yoga class will be a gentle flow, focusing on stretching and relaxation. Suitable for any level of yoga experience, even beginners. Yoga mats not provided. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or emailing ksandage@woodburyparks.org. This is a free class.

Concerts at the Art Center

June 24 at 11am

Duet, Flute and Bassoon

Sioux City Art Center

2023 Golf Tournament

July 8 at 8am

Old Dane Golf Club

4 person scramble

$50/person

Register by June 25th!

Outdoor Adventures

July 27th at 8:30am

Woodbury County Extension and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center have teamed up to offer activities that include knot tying, nature walk, setting up camp, archery, crafts and more.

Deadline for registration is June 15, 2023

Grades 4 – 8

Cost $25.00

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

The fees for service will be used to offset direct expenses and to support the 4 – H Woodbury County Extension Program.

Kid’s Triathlon

August 5th at 9am

Sioux City Parks and Recreation is excited for the third annual Kid’s Triathlon on Saturday, August 5, 2023! There will be two ages groups: 6-10 & 11-15. Parents, come out and cheer on your kid as they participate in this “mini” triathlon! Fee is $35, includes a t-shirt. Register by July 23 to receive a t-shirt. Please register! For questions, call 712-279-6126.

Latham Park – Art in the Park

September 16

10-4pm

Alley Art Festival

September 23

11am-11pm

Downtown Sioux City