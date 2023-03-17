Photo Exhibit by Members of the Sioux City Camera Club
Now through April 16
Free at the Main Gallery of the Betty Strong Encounter Center
Button-Making
March 9 at 11am
South Sioux City Library
Magic, Mystery and Fun
March 12 at 2pm
Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center
The Center is pleased to welcome several members of the Sioux City Magic Club to present an afternoon of “Magic, Mystery, and Fun” with their entertaining assortment of tricks and illusions, appropriate for the entire family. The audience will have a chance to see several magicians perform their feats of prestidigitation up close and personal. Bring the kids. Bring their friends. Come and have some fun!
Nature Tales
March 14 at 10am
Dorothy Pecaut Nature center
For preschoolers and parents who would like to read a story, make a craft and go for a hike.
Birding for Beginners
March 18 from 10-11:30am
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
This program is for kids ages 8-14 who are interested in learning more about birds. We will learn about common birds in Iowa and
how to identify them and then go for a hike and look and listen for birds along the way. Please pre-register by
calling 712-258-0838 or email camps@woodburyparks.org
Concerts at the Art Center
March 18 at 11am
Quintessential Winds
Sioux City Art Center
Computer Maintenance Basics
March 25th at 11am
South Sioux City Library
Registration Required
https://southsiouxcity.libcal.com/event/10228374
T.A.B. Pop-Up Shop and Bake Sale
March 25th at 10am
South Sioux City Public Library
The South Sioux City Public Library Teen Advisory Board will be hosting a pop-up shop and bake sale, this event is run by the members of our TAB group, and the purpose is to raise funds for the group treasury. Would you like to learn more about T.A.B. or how to join? Contact our Youth Librarian, Donna, at (402) 494-7545 or e-mail dhabinck@southsiouxcity.org
Land of Plenty: The History of Religious Diversity in the United States
An overview by Dr. Bruce Forbes
March 26 at 2pm
Betty Strong Encounter Center
Free Admission and Reception to follow
Noah’s Hope 2023 Rummage Sale
Don’t miss this year’s Noah’s Hope Rummage Sale!
Located at the Southern Hills Mall inside the old Hallmark store. There is something for everyone! Home decor, toys, books, holiday items, clothes, and so much more! All items are free will donation! Dates and times are as follows.
Friday, March 31st, 12:00pm-8:00pm
Saturday, April 1st, 10:00am- 8:00pm
Sunday, April 2nd, 11:00am- 6:00pm
Cash, Venmo, and debit/credit cards are accepted!
We will also have dogs available for adoption! Hope to see you there!
Kids’ Saturday Event
Farewell to the Scraposaurs Exhibit
April 15 from 1-2pm
Grades K-6
Registration is required
Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center
Concerts at the Art Center
April 15 at 11am
Duet, Flute and Bassoon
Sioux City Art Center
Heartland Counseling’s 10th Annual “Superhero” Golf FUNdraiser
May 13
Person Golf Scramble with 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, dinner, games, prizes, and a whole lot of FUN! Registration will open soon. “Superhero” attire is NOT required.
Covington Links Golf Course in South Sioux City
The Annual Donkey Dash 5K run/walk
May 20th
Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve
Pre-register by May 4th to be guaranteed a t-shirt.
Same day registration will start at 9am and Dash will start at 10am. Register today at www.getmeregistered.com/donkeydash
Call 605-232-0873
Concerts at the Art Center
May 20 at 11am
Quintessential Winds
Sioux City Art Center
Siouxland Food Festival
Presented by the Food Bank of Siouxland
June 3 from 11-3pm
Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center
Concerts at the Art Center
June 24 at 11am
Duet, Flute and Bassoon
Sioux City Art Center