Open Canoe
July 26 from 5-8pm
Correctionville
Lifejackets and instruction provided – perfect for first time paddlers. Little Sioux Park, 2 miles SW of Correctionville, Iowa. Paddle in the Park! This program is perfect for first-time paddlers and offers a fun and safe environment to learn how to canoe. Instruction and supervision will be provided by three trained Nature Center employees. Life jackets and canoeing equipment will be provided. For ages 10 and up. Bring a water bottle & dress to be on the water. Meet at the small open shelter near the beach area. Pre-registration is required by calling 712-258-0838 or
camps@woodburyparks.org.
Cool Pool Party
July 28th at Riverside Park
Pirates and Princesses
Themes, games, fun-in-the-sun and water
Only $5 gets you in!
Night Hike
July 28th from 7-9pm
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
Ages 16+
For more information call 712-258-0838
FREE Friday Swims
July 29 at Leif Pool
Archery
July 29th from 10-12pm
Synder Bend Park
Meet by the large shelter and equipment is provided
GREEK FEST
July 29-31st
Holey Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
Coed Slow Pitch Softball Tournament
July 29th & 30th
WHERE: Sya Sports Complex in South Sioux CityCOST: $250 / team
WHO: 14 and older
Team T-shirts Included!
Questions: sports@nwsymca.org
Register Here: https://operations.daxko.com/programs/redirector.aspx…
Yoga in the Park
July 30 at 9am
Courtesy of Evolve Yoga and Wellness, enjoy one hour of FREE yoga on Saturday mornings this summer! Classes will be from 9am-10am outside the Sgt. Floyd River Museum.
Reptiles at Brown’s Lake
Bigelow Park
July 30th at 10am
Come to the park and meet some live turtles and snakes! Free and open to all ages. Meet at the open shelter area.
Kid’s Triathlon
July 30 at 9am
Sioux City Parks and Recreation is excited for the second annual Kid’s Triathlon on Saturday, July 30, 2022! There will be two ages groups: 6-10 & 11-15. Parents, come out and cheer on your kid as they participate in this “mini” triathlon! Fee is $30, includes a tee shirt. Register by July 15 to receive a t-shirt. Please register through the link below! For questions, call 712-279-6126.
https://webtrac.sioux-city.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?Action=Start&SubAction=&_csrf_token=357e5893cab01b2ba545c7a8f5148acf1224ae9b6a77c6460942f0d34bda8c6c&type=YOUTH&keyword=&display=Detail&module=AR&multiselectlist_value=&arwebsearch_noresultsbutton=Yes
Walking Sticks at the Woodbury County Fair
August 4 at 2:30pm
Make your own walking stick at the fair
FREE
Meet in the Old Town area
FREE Friday Swims
August 5 at Lewis Pool
Movies in the Park
August 6
Movie is “Ghostbusters Afterlife”
Come watch your favorite family movies under the stars at Grandview Park Bandshell beginning at 9pm. Bring your own snacks, non-alcoholic drinks, and blankets and chairs.
Free Movie Night
August 6 at 9pm
South Sioux City
A movie, popcorn, drinks, and snacks. What more could you ask for on a summer Saturday night?Wait – did I mention its FREE? Yep that’s right, a FREE Family movie night sponsored by Dakota and Thurston County Extension. Come on out to the Dakota Thurston County Fair and enjoy a night out watching Space Jam 2.A free movie and snacks on us! Check out the full Fair schedule at www.dakotathurstonfaironline.com.
See you at the Fair August 3rd – 7th!
Bull Rider – Meet and Greet
August 6 at 2pm
Dakota-Thurston County Fair at Atokad Park
Beginner’s Vinyasa Flow Yoga Class
August 9th
5:30-6:15pm
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
FREE
Don’t forget your yoga mat
S’mores Day Celebration
August 10 at 6:30pm
Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve
Celebrate National S’mores day with us here at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve! We will have all the needed s’mores supplies. Along with s’mores, we will host various pioneer games!
FREE Friday Swims
August 12 at Riverside Pool
Evening Campfire
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
August 12th at 7pm
With S’mores and Live Music
PVD 2022 Drive In Movie
August 12 at 9pm
SPONSORED BY LONG LINES
Family fun for all ages!
August 12th at dusk or 9 pm at the Recreation Complex!
Movie: Sing 2
5K Fun Run and Walk
August 13th at 7:30am
Sponsored by Sergeant Bluff Eye Care!
Join us for the PVD 2022 5K Fun Run and Walk!
To register email lexi@cityofsergeantbluff.com for a form or stop by the Parks and Rec office. For a guaranteed shirt, register by July 30th
Pooch Paddle
Riverside Pool
August 15 & 16
5-7pm
Small dogs on 15th and Large dogs on 16th
Outdoor Yoga Class
August 18th
5:30-6:30pm
FREE
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
Colt Ford at Yankton Riverboat Days
August 19
10:30pm
Yankton, South Dakota
Fall Game Con
August 19-21
Friday from Noon – 11:45pm
Saturday from 9am-11:45pm
Sunday from 9am-6pm
Abu Bekr Shrine Hall at 820 Nebraska Street
Join us as we once again embark on our continued journey to bring more gaming opportunities to the community.
2nd Annual Siouxland Freedom Park Softball Tournament
August 20 at 8:30am
South Sioux City Baseball Field 1
Tournament Rules:
Bring your own balls
7/3 COED
No specific batting order
Females can play anywhere
Male balls only
Each batter starts 1-1
Matball
USA Softball Rules, including pitching.
Guy walks, Girl has the option to walk
Teams can use pinch runners, 1 per sex
HOMERUNS: Females – unlimited homeruns Males – 1 Per inning
**2 Unlimited wristbands per team. $20.00/each**
55 Minute game time limit
$200.00/per team – 10 Team MAX
Movies in the Park
August 20
Movie is “Jungle Cruise”
Come watch your favorite family movies under the stars at Grandview Park Bandshell beginning at 9pm. Bring your own snacks, non-alcoholic drinks, and blankets and chairs.
ArtSplash
September 3
We are thrilled to be hosting the 28th Annual ArtSplash this coming Labor Day Weekend, September 3 and 4, 2022. We are happy to announce we will again hold the festival downtown on the Art Center campus this year! We are particularly excited to showcase our facilities to all the people of Siouxland: The Atrium and galleries of the Art Center, the studios of the Gilchrist Learning Center…they will all be utilized so we can have a fantastic festival! All your favorite festival folks will be there, and all the things you love about ArtSplash will be happening. We have exciting things planned and cannot wait for you to join us! Stay tuned to our website as we update with information on the 2022 festival! ArtSplash is a project of the Sioux City Art Center. Proceeds fund education and exhibition programs and help the Sioux City Art Center remain free to the public.
Junior League of Sioux City FORE! Women Annual Golf Tournament
Sept. 16 at 3pm
The Fore! Women Best Ball Tournament is a fundraiser for the Junior League of Sioux City to support their mission of empowering women! Join the Junior League of Sioux City for our annual women’s golf tournament and social event.
This charity tournament will consist of teams of four women each. Golfers will have a shotgun start at 3pm and enjoy 9 holes, fun on the course, with a dinner provided at the golf club, silent auction and more following. New this year is an option to join us on the driving range!
5th Annual Junk in the Park
September 17 at 9am
The 5th Annual Junk in the Park is right around the corner. It will be held September 17th, 2022.
Junk in the Park is a swap meet held in the Morningside Branch Library parking lot.
Parking spaces can be rented for a $25 non-refundable fee. To sign up:
Call – (712)276-7000
Email – kalveryh@peoples-ebank.com
or stop to sign up in person at the Peters Park Flea Market. We are so excited to host this event again, and we all hope you mark your calendars to attend this outdoor sale!
Pets on Parade Run/1 mile Walk
September 17 at 9am
Pledged and timed 5k run or 1 mile fun walk with or without your pet. Free Food, silent auction, music, pet contests, vendor tables and more after the run/walk. $30 gets you a 20th Anniversary t-shirt and goodie bag. Raise $160-299 and get an awesome Slingback and raise $300 plus and get an awesome Animal Themed 32oz stainless mug. Prizes are cumulative! Start raising money today, grab your friends, family and/or co-workers to join! T-shirt will look like the photo on this event page. Contact Missie for more info at melissa@siouxlandhumanesociety.org or 712-252-2614 ext. 16. It’s free to attend and all ages and pets (on a leash or carrier) welcome to attend. Must raise the minimum of $30 to participate in walk or run. Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/IA/SiouxCity/2020PetsonParade
Alley Art Festival
September 24
Mural Art, Food, Artist Booths and Live Music
Learn more about the festival at vangardearts.com/alleyart