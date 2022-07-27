Open Canoe

July 26 from 5-8pm

Correctionville

Lifejackets and instruction provided – perfect for first time paddlers. Little Sioux Park, 2 miles SW of Correctionville, Iowa. Paddle in the Park! This program is perfect for first-time paddlers and offers a fun and safe environment to learn how to canoe. Instruction and supervision will be provided by three trained Nature Center employees. Life jackets and canoeing equipment will be provided. For ages 10 and up. Bring a water bottle & dress to be on the water. Meet at the small open shelter near the beach area. Pre-registration is required by calling 712-258-0838 or

camps@woodburyparks.org.

Cool Pool Party

July 28th at Riverside Park

Pirates and Princesses

Themes, games, fun-in-the-sun and water

Only $5 gets you in!

Night Hike

July 28th from 7-9pm

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Ages 16+

For more information call 712-258-0838

FREE Friday Swims

July 29 at Leif Pool

Archery

July 29th from 10-12pm

Synder Bend Park

Meet by the large shelter and equipment is provided

GREEK FEST

July 29-31st

Holey Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

Coed Slow Pitch Softball Tournament

July 29th & 30th

WHERE: Sya Sports Complex in South Sioux CityCOST: $250 / team

WHO: 14 and older

Team T-shirts Included!

Questions: sports@nwsymca.org

Register Here: https://operations.daxko.com/programs/redirector.aspx…

Yoga in the Park

July 30 at 9am

Courtesy of Evolve Yoga and Wellness, enjoy one hour of FREE yoga on Saturday mornings this summer! Classes will be from 9am-10am outside the Sgt. Floyd River Museum.

Reptiles at Brown’s Lake

Bigelow Park

July 30th at 10am

Come to the park and meet some live turtles and snakes! Free and open to all ages. Meet at the open shelter area.

Kid’s Triathlon

July 30 at 9am

Sioux City Parks and Recreation is excited for the second annual Kid’s Triathlon on Saturday, July 30, 2022! There will be two ages groups: 6-10 & 11-15. Parents, come out and cheer on your kid as they participate in this “mini” triathlon! Fee is $30, includes a tee shirt. Register by July 15 to receive a t-shirt. Please register through the link below! For questions, call 712-279-6126.

https://webtrac.sioux-city.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?Action=Start&SubAction=&_csrf_token=357e5893cab01b2ba545c7a8f5148acf1224ae9b6a77c6460942f0d34bda8c6c&type=YOUTH&keyword=&display=Detail&module=AR&multiselectlist_value=&arwebsearch_noresultsbutton=Yes

Walking Sticks at the Woodbury County Fair

August 4 at 2:30pm

Make your own walking stick at the fair

FREE

Meet in the Old Town area

FREE Friday Swims

August 5 at Lewis Pool

Movies in the Park

August 6

Movie is “Ghostbusters Afterlife”

Come watch your favorite family movies under the stars at Grandview Park Bandshell beginning at 9pm. Bring your own snacks, non-alcoholic drinks, and blankets and chairs.

Free Movie Night

August 6 at 9pm

South Sioux City

A movie, popcorn, drinks, and snacks. What more could you ask for on a summer Saturday night?Wait – did I mention its FREE? Yep that’s right, a FREE Family movie night sponsored by Dakota and Thurston County Extension. Come on out to the Dakota Thurston County Fair and enjoy a night out watching Space Jam 2.A free movie and snacks on us! Check out the full Fair schedule at www.dakotathurstonfaironline.com.

See you at the Fair August 3rd – 7th!

Bull Rider – Meet and Greet

August 6 at 2pm

Dakota-Thurston County Fair at Atokad Park

Beginner’s Vinyasa Flow Yoga Class

August 9th

5:30-6:15pm

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

FREE

Don’t forget your yoga mat

S’mores Day Celebration

August 10 at 6:30pm

Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve

Celebrate National S’mores day with us here at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve! We will have all the needed s’mores supplies. Along with s’mores, we will host various pioneer games!

FREE Friday Swims

August 12 at Riverside Pool

Evening Campfire

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

August 12th at 7pm

With S’mores and Live Music

PVD 2022 Drive In Movie

August 12 at 9pm

SPONSORED BY LONG LINES

Family fun for all ages!

August 12th at dusk or 9 pm at the Recreation Complex!

Movie: Sing 2

5K Fun Run and Walk

August 13th at 7:30am

Sponsored by Sergeant Bluff Eye Care!

Join us for the PVD 2022 5K Fun Run and Walk!

To register email lexi@cityofsergeantbluff.com for a form or stop by the Parks and Rec office. For a guaranteed shirt, register by July 30th

Pooch Paddle

Riverside Pool

August 15 & 16

5-7pm

Small dogs on 15th and Large dogs on 16th

Outdoor Yoga Class

August 18th

5:30-6:30pm

FREE

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Colt Ford at Yankton Riverboat Days

August 19

10:30pm

Yankton, South Dakota

Fall Game Con

August 19-21

Friday from Noon – 11:45pm

Saturday from 9am-11:45pm

Sunday from 9am-6pm

Abu Bekr Shrine Hall at 820 Nebraska Street

Join us as we once again embark on our continued journey to bring more gaming opportunities to the community.

2nd Annual Siouxland Freedom Park Softball Tournament

August 20 at 8:30am

South Sioux City Baseball Field 1

Tournament Rules:

Bring your own balls

7/3 COED

No specific batting order

Females can play anywhere

Male balls only

Each batter starts 1-1

Matball

USA Softball Rules, including pitching.

Guy walks, Girl has the option to walk

Teams can use pinch runners, 1 per sex

HOMERUNS: Females – unlimited homeruns Males – 1 Per inning

**2 Unlimited wristbands per team. $20.00/each**

55 Minute game time limit

$200.00/per team – 10 Team MAX

Movies in the Park

August 20

Movie is “Jungle Cruise”

Come watch your favorite family movies under the stars at Grandview Park Bandshell beginning at 9pm. Bring your own snacks, non-alcoholic drinks, and blankets and chairs.

ArtSplash

September 3

We are thrilled to be hosting the 28th Annual ArtSplash this coming Labor Day Weekend, September 3 and 4, 2022. We are happy to announce we will again hold the festival downtown on the Art Center campus this year! We are particularly excited to showcase our facilities to all the people of Siouxland: The Atrium and galleries of the Art Center, the studios of the Gilchrist Learning Center…they will all be utilized so we can have a fantastic festival! All your favorite festival folks will be there, and all the things you love about ArtSplash will be happening. We have exciting things planned and cannot wait for you to join us! Stay tuned to our website as we update with information on the 2022 festival! ArtSplash is a project of the Sioux City Art Center. Proceeds fund education and exhibition programs and help the Sioux City Art Center remain free to the public.

Junior League of Sioux City FORE! Women Annual Golf Tournament

Sept. 16 at 3pm

The Fore! Women Best Ball Tournament is a fundraiser for the Junior League of Sioux City to support their mission of empowering women! Join the Junior League of Sioux City for our annual women’s golf tournament and social event.

This charity tournament will consist of teams of four women each. Golfers will have a shotgun start at 3pm and enjoy 9 holes, fun on the course, with a dinner provided at the golf club, silent auction and more following. New this year is an option to join us on the driving range!

5th Annual Junk in the Park

September 17 at 9am

The 5th Annual Junk in the Park is right around the corner. It will be held September 17th, 2022.

Junk in the Park is a swap meet held in the Morningside Branch Library parking lot.

Parking spaces can be rented for a $25 non-refundable fee. To sign up:

Call – (712)276-7000

Email – kalveryh@peoples-ebank.com

or stop to sign up in person at the Peters Park Flea Market. We are so excited to host this event again, and we all hope you mark your calendars to attend this outdoor sale!

Pets on Parade Run/1 mile Walk

September 17 at 9am

Pledged and timed 5k run or 1 mile fun walk with or without your pet. Free Food, silent auction, music, pet contests, vendor tables and more after the run/walk. $30 gets you a 20th Anniversary t-shirt and goodie bag. Raise $160-299 and get an awesome Slingback and raise $300 plus and get an awesome Animal Themed 32oz stainless mug. Prizes are cumulative! Start raising money today, grab your friends, family and/or co-workers to join! T-shirt will look like the photo on this event page. Contact Missie for more info at melissa@siouxlandhumanesociety.org or 712-252-2614 ext. 16. It’s free to attend and all ages and pets (on a leash or carrier) welcome to attend. Must raise the minimum of $30 to participate in walk or run. Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/IA/SiouxCity/2020PetsonParade

Alley Art Festival

September 24

Mural Art, Food, Artist Booths and Live Music

Learn more about the festival at vangardearts.com/alleyart