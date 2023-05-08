Art for the Heart Boys and Girls Home Fundraiser
May 11 from 6:30-8:30pm
Art SUX Gallery
515 4th Street in Sioux City
Heartland Counseling’s 10th Annual “Superhero” Golf FUNdraiser
May 13
Person Golf Scramble with 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, dinner, games, prizes, and a whole lot of FUN! Registration will open soon. “Superhero” attire is NOT required.
Covington Links Golf Course in South Sioux City
I Won’t Be Silenced: works by Emily Bloomquist
Art SUX Gallery is excited to host Emily Bloomquist’s exhibit “Don’t Be Silenced.”
The exhibit runs May 13-25th.
Lunch & Learn: Mental Health Matters
May 18
12-1pm and 6:30-7:30pm
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Michelle from Heartland Counseling speaks about maintaining and improving your mental health. Registration is required, please see below.
This event has two scheduled programs, one from 12:00PM-1:00PM and a second presentation from 6:30PM-7:30PM.
Registration for the 12:00PM program: https://southsiouxcity.libcal.com/event/10656926
Registration for the 6:30PM program:
https://southsiouxcity.libcal.com/event/10656968
Bike to Work Day
May 19th from 6:30-8:30am
Meet at Siouxland Chamber of Commerce
Register here: bit.ly/SCBike2Work2023
T-shirts available for $10 at Siouxland Chamber, Albrecht’s Cycle Shop or at the event.
The Annual Donkey Dash 5K run/walk
May 20th
Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve
Pre-register by May 4th to be guaranteed a t-shirt.
Same day registration will start at 9am and Dash will start at 10am. Register today at www.getmeregistered.com/donkeydash
Call 605-232-0873
FREE Fishing and Park Entry Day
May 20
All State Parks
Ponca State Park – Ponca will host the Bill Morris Fishing Derby for anglers of all ages. Prizes will be awarded for the biggest fish caught in age groups. There also will be naturalist programs, macro-invertebrate dipping, fishing lure building class and backyard bass casting.
Ash Hollow State Historical Park – Children under age 18 are invited to fish Ash Hollow’s pond and keep everything they catch. A free hot dog lunch will be served from 1 to 3 p.m.
Concerts at the Art Center
May 20 at 11am
Quintessential Winds
Sioux City Art Center
Loess Hills Prairie Seminar
Head for the Hills!
June 2-4
A free, family-friendly weekend of hands-on learning, activities, and sessions with conservation partners to explore and experience the Loess Hills in Monona County. Free primitive camping available. Food available onsite.
For more information, please visit www.loesshillsprairieseminar.com
Siouxland Food Festival
Presented by the Food Bank of Siouxland
June 3 from 11-3pm
Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center
Colorpalooza 2023
June 10th at 10am
1280 Riverview Drive in SSC
A family-friendly COLORFUL 5K Fun Run/Walk. Features a variety of FREE kid-friendly attractions. All Funding that is received goes directly back into funding the Colorpalooza on an Annual Basis! We intend to see EVERYONE there and grow each year to make this a GREAT COMMUNITY EVENT!
Art Affair
June 10
10a-2pm
Art SUX Gallery at 4th and Nebraska
Pull for Pups and Run 4 Rescues
June 10th at 10am
We are so excited to partner with Shawn Frankl’s Big Iron Gym for the 2nd year in a row! You won’t want to miss this year’s event, it’s going to be bigger and better!!
Pull For Pups and Run 4 Rescues will be held at Big Iron Gym located at 505 Chambers St, Sioux City, IA.
The start time is 10:00am.
There will be a dead lift competition and a 1 mile walk or run. This is an all ages event, so bring the whole family!
There will be pets on site available for adoption, food truck, alcohol for purchase, and other local vendors!
With the event being in June this year, we get to enjoy the outdoors this year!
All proceeds go the Noah’s Hope!
Pre-registration is required.
Contact Caitlin Frankl at 308-520-7935
Or check out the link in the Instagram Bio @ shawnfranklsbigiorngym
4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament
June 12 at 12pm
Dakota Dunes Country Club
Volunteers with Siouxland Freedom Park will host an 18-hole golf tournament on Monday, June 12th, starting at noon at the Dakota Dunes Country Club in Dakota Dunes, SD. Team registration is $600. There is also a hole sponsorship opportunity for $250. Visit:https://siouxlandfreedompark.org/golf-tournament/ to register. Contact Roger Heck at rogerheck22@gmail.com or Pam Miller at miller4321@hotmail.com for sponsorship details. Pizza and Appetizers will be provided for the post-round. A lunch will be available to purchase for the pre-round. All proceeds will go to projects at Siouxland Freedom Park
Outdoor Yoga Class
June 14
5:30-6:30pm
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
If you enjoy yoga and nature, give this class a try! We will go for a short hike (about 1 mile roundtrip) to Mount Lucia and practice yoga with an incredible view! The yoga class will be a gentle flow, focusing on stretching and relaxation. Suitable for any level of yoga experience, even beginners. Yoga mats not provided. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or emailing ksandage@woodburyparks.org. This is a free class.
Concerts at the Art Center
June 24 at 11am
Duet, Flute and Bassoon
Sioux City Art Center
2023 Golf Tournament
July 8 at 8am
Old Dane Golf Club
4 person scramble
$50/person
Register by June 25th!
Outdoor Adventures
July 27th at 8:30am
Woodbury County Extension and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center have teamed up to offer activities that include knot tying, nature walk, setting up camp, archery, crafts and more.
Deadline for registration is June 15, 2023
Grades 4 – 8
Cost $25.00
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
The fees for service will be used to offset direct expenses and to support the 4 – H Woodbury County Extension Program.
Kid’s Triathlon
August 5th at 9am
Sioux City Parks and Recreation is excited for the third annual Kid’s Triathlon on Saturday, August 5, 2023! There will be two ages groups: 6-10 & 11-15. Parents, come out and cheer on your kid as they participate in this “mini” triathlon! Fee is $35, includes a t-shirt. Register by July 23 to receive a t-shirt. Please register! For questions, call 712-279-6126.
Latham Park – Art in the Park
September 16
10-4pm
Alley Art Festival
September 23
11am-11pm
Downtown Sioux City