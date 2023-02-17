Zumbathon

Wellness through the decades

February 25 from 10am-3pm

Join us for a fun and energizing Zumbathon event on February 25th! Zumbathon | Wellness Through the Decades will take place from 10 am – 3 pm. You’ll have a chance to win door prizes, participate in a raffle, and even compete for prizes for the best-dressed attendees. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to dance, sweat, and have a great time with friends and family. Mark your calendars and get ready to move!

$20 Pre-register and $25 at the Door

Raffle tickets are 1 for $5 and 5 for $20

Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA

Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser

February 25th

Dakota City Fire Hall in Dakota City, NE

Two divisions

Winter Tree ID Hike

February 25 from 10-11am

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Learn to identify trees in the winter by observing their bark, buds and twigs.

River-Cade Cardboard Sled Races

February 26 at 12pm

Accept the challenge and JOIN THE FUN… FOR FREE!!! Winnevegas Casino and Seroma Club present River-Cade’s Annual HOMEMADE CARDBOARD SLED RACES on Sunday, February 26th at Cone Park. Check-in starts at noon with most creative design judging at 1:00 PM and races taking off at 2:00 PM.

Divisions are:

*4-6 year olds

*7-10 year olds

*11-15 year olds

*16 & UP

*Businesses and Clubs

NO WOOD, METAL, ALUMINUM OR PLASTIC ALLOWED. FREE Cardboard Sheets are available at Sioux City Parks & Rec Office at 550 Expo Center Dr.

For more information please message us on Facebook or call River-Cade’s office at 712-277-4226.

Magic, Mystery and Fun

March 12 at 2pm

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center

The Center is pleased to welcome several members of the Sioux City Magic Club to present an afternoon of “Magic, Mystery, and Fun” with their entertaining assortment of tricks and illusions, appropriate for the entire family. The audience will have a chance to see several magicians perform their feats of prestidigitation up close and personal. Bring the kids. Bring their friends. Come and have some fun!

Concerts at the Art Center

March 18 at 11am

Quintessential Winds

Sioux City Art Center

Songs of the Civil War

Music by Lonesome Ron Affolter

March 19 at 2pm

Betty Strong Encounter Center

Free Admission and Reception to follow

T.A.B. Pop-Up Shop and Bake Sale

March 25th at 10am

South Sioux City Public Library

The South Sioux City Public Library Teen Advisory Board will be hosting a pop-up shop and bake sale, this event is run by the members of our TAB group, and the purpose is to raise funds for the group treasury. Would you like to learn more about T.A.B. or how to join? Contact our Youth Librarian, Donna, at (402) 494-7545 or e-mail dhabinck@southsiouxcity.org

Land of Plenty: The History of Religious Diversity in the United States

An overview by Dr. Bruce Forbes

March 26 at 2pm

Betty Strong Encounter Center

Free Admission and Reception to follow

Kids’ Saturday Event

Farewell to the Scraposaurs Exhibit

April 15 from 1-2pm

Grades K-6

Registration is required

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center

Concerts at the Art Center

April 15 at 11am

Duet, Flute and Bassoon

Sioux City Art Center

Heartland Counseling’s 10th Annual “Superhero” Golf FUNdraiser

May 13

Person Golf Scramble with 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, dinner, games, prizes, and a whole lot of FUN! Registration will open soon. “Superhero” attire is NOT required.

Covington Links Golf Course in South Sioux City

Songs of the Civil War

March 19 at 2pm

Music by Lonesome Ron Affolter

Free admission; Reception follows program

Betty Strong Encounter Center

Sioux City, Iowa

T.A.B. Pop-Up Shop and Bake Sale

March 25th at 10am

The South Sioux City Public Library Teen Advisory Board will be hosting a pop-up shop and bake sale, this event is run by the members of our TAB group, and the purpose is to raise funds for the group treasury. Would you like to learn more about T.A.B. or how to join? Contact our Youth Librarian, Donna, at (402) 494-7545 or e-mail dhabinck@southsiouxcity.org

Land of Plenty: The History of Religious Diversity in the United States

An overview by Dr. Bruce Forbes

March 26 at 2pm

Free admission; Reception follows program

Betty Strong Encounter Center

Sioux City, Iowa

Concerts at the Art Center

May 20 at 11am

Quintessential Winds

Sioux City Art Center

Concerts at the Art Center

June 24 at 11am

Duet, Flute and Bassoon

Sioux City Art Center