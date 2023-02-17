Zumbathon
Wellness through the decades
February 25 from 10am-3pm
Join us for a fun and energizing Zumbathon event on February 25th! Zumbathon | Wellness Through the Decades will take place from 10 am – 3 pm. You’ll have a chance to win door prizes, participate in a raffle, and even compete for prizes for the best-dressed attendees. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to dance, sweat, and have a great time with friends and family. Mark your calendars and get ready to move!
$20 Pre-register and $25 at the Door
Raffle tickets are 1 for $5 and 5 for $20
Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA
Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser
February 25th
Dakota City Fire Hall in Dakota City, NE
Two divisions
Winter Tree ID Hike
February 25 from 10-11am
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
Learn to identify trees in the winter by observing their bark, buds and twigs.
River-Cade Cardboard Sled Races
February 26 at 12pm
Accept the challenge and JOIN THE FUN… FOR FREE!!! Winnevegas Casino and Seroma Club present River-Cade’s Annual HOMEMADE CARDBOARD SLED RACES on Sunday, February 26th at Cone Park. Check-in starts at noon with most creative design judging at 1:00 PM and races taking off at 2:00 PM.
Divisions are:
*4-6 year olds
*7-10 year olds
*11-15 year olds
*16 & UP
*Businesses and Clubs
NO WOOD, METAL, ALUMINUM OR PLASTIC ALLOWED. FREE Cardboard Sheets are available at Sioux City Parks & Rec Office at 550 Expo Center Dr.
For more information please message us on Facebook or call River-Cade’s office at 712-277-4226.
Magic, Mystery and Fun
March 12 at 2pm
Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center
The Center is pleased to welcome several members of the Sioux City Magic Club to present an afternoon of “Magic, Mystery, and Fun” with their entertaining assortment of tricks and illusions, appropriate for the entire family. The audience will have a chance to see several magicians perform their feats of prestidigitation up close and personal. Bring the kids. Bring their friends. Come and have some fun!
Concerts at the Art Center
March 18 at 11am
Quintessential Winds
Sioux City Art Center
Songs of the Civil War
Music by Lonesome Ron Affolter
March 19 at 2pm
Betty Strong Encounter Center
Free Admission and Reception to follow
T.A.B. Pop-Up Shop and Bake Sale
March 25th at 10am
South Sioux City Public Library
The South Sioux City Public Library Teen Advisory Board will be hosting a pop-up shop and bake sale, this event is run by the members of our TAB group, and the purpose is to raise funds for the group treasury. Would you like to learn more about T.A.B. or how to join? Contact our Youth Librarian, Donna, at (402) 494-7545 or e-mail dhabinck@southsiouxcity.org
Land of Plenty: The History of Religious Diversity in the United States
An overview by Dr. Bruce Forbes
March 26 at 2pm
Betty Strong Encounter Center
Free Admission and Reception to follow
Kids’ Saturday Event
Farewell to the Scraposaurs Exhibit
April 15 from 1-2pm
Grades K-6
Registration is required
Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center
Concerts at the Art Center
April 15 at 11am
Duet, Flute and Bassoon
Sioux City Art Center
Heartland Counseling’s 10th Annual “Superhero” Golf FUNdraiser
May 13
Person Golf Scramble with 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, dinner, games, prizes, and a whole lot of FUN! Registration will open soon. “Superhero” attire is NOT required.
Covington Links Golf Course in South Sioux City
Songs of the Civil War
March 19 at 2pm
Music by Lonesome Ron Affolter
Free admission; Reception follows program
Betty Strong Encounter Center
Sioux City, Iowa
T.A.B. Pop-Up Shop and Bake Sale
March 25th at 10am
The South Sioux City Public Library Teen Advisory Board will be hosting a pop-up shop and bake sale, this event is run by the members of our TAB group, and the purpose is to raise funds for the group treasury. Would you like to learn more about T.A.B. or how to join? Contact our Youth Librarian, Donna, at (402) 494-7545 or e-mail dhabinck@southsiouxcity.org
Land of Plenty: The History of Religious Diversity in the United States
An overview by Dr. Bruce Forbes
March 26 at 2pm
Free admission; Reception follows program
Betty Strong Encounter Center
Sioux City, Iowa
Concerts at the Art Center
May 20 at 11am
Quintessential Winds
Sioux City Art Center
Concerts at the Art Center
June 24 at 11am
Duet, Flute and Bassoon
Sioux City Art Center