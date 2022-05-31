Enjoy an afternoon on the beautiful Sioux City Country Club golf course and help RMHC of Siouxland in Keeping Families Close. Along with our Presenting Sponsor Tyson Foods, the Ronald McDonald House invites you to join us for 18 holes of golf. Four-person teams will enjoy 18 holes of golf, games, meal, and prizes.
FREE Summer Meals for Kids!
Now through June 24th
South Sioux City Middle School
Breakfast from 7:30-8am and Lunch from 11am-1pm
Live Healthy Iowa Kids Track Meet
June 2 beginning at 6pm
Join us in our FREE youth track meet on June 2nd, 2022!
Age divisions: 6-14 yrs
Winners in each event and age group (7-14) will qualify for the Live Healthy Iowa Kids Track Championship in Marshalltown on June 18!
Register online through May 30 at 10PM.
Community Night
Hosted by Sioux City Fire Rescue
June 2 from 5-6:30pm
At Launchpad Children’s Museum at 623 Pearl St.
Join us for an exciting family event of play and a tour of a real Sioux City Rescue Rig
Dakota City Fire Department Golf Tournament
June 5 at 10am
Shotgun start at Covington Golf Course in SSC
Flights will be determined on number of entries. Flag prizes and awards will be given following the dinner at the golf course.
$5000 Hole in One Prize! This is a four-person golf tournament fundraiser for the Dakota City Fire Department held at the Covington Links Golf Course in South Sioux City, NE! The price is $60/person, $240/team. It includes 18-holes, a golf cart, and a dinner. There will also be pin prizes, betting holes, and prizes for the top teams in each flight. Flights will be determined by how many entries we have. If you have any questions or want to enter a team, please call the fire hall at 402-987-3326.
3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament
Volunteers with Siouxland Freedom Park will host an 18-hole golf tournament on Monday, June 6th, starting at noon at the Dakota Dunes Country Club in Dakota Dunes, SD. Team registration is $500. There is also a hole sponsorship opportunity for $250. Visit: https://siouxlandfreedompark.org/golf-tournament/ to register. Contact Roger Heck at rogerheck22@gmail.com or Pam Miller at miller4321@hotmail.com for sponsorship details. Pizza and Appetizers will be provided for the post-round. A grilled lunch will be available to purchase for the pre-round. All proceeds will go to projects at Siouxland Freedom Park.
Barnyard Buddies
June 6 at 9am
Come join the Adams Homestead staff in helping take care of the barnyard animals here at the park. Our barnyard animals include two donkeys, two sheep, ducks, chickens and geese. We’ll be feeding, watering, scooping and caring for the animals so be sure to wear proper attire for the chores! Please call 605-232-0873 in order to register prior to the event.
In the Dirt: Summer Camp
Starting June 6 and going through June 7
Various times slots available
Call LaunchPAD Children’s Museum to secure your date and time
$40 for members and $50 for non-members
Ages 5 and up
Photography with Jerry Mennenga
Le Mars Art Center
Learn photography techniques and composition basics with professional photographer Jerry Mennenga. This beginner/intermediate class will include instruction, time to explore, and a learning critique. Must come with your own camera, and have a blank SD card or compact flash (CF) card. Learn more about Jerry and see examples of his work at: lostinsiouxland.com
Ages: 16 and up
Dates/Times: Friday, June 10th
5:30-7:30pm
Fee: $35 per person
Cooking with Randy
June 10 from 10am-11:30am
Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve
Come out and enjoy some Dutch oven cooking with our volunteer, Randy. At this event, you’ll see how Dutch oven cooking is done. A breakfast dish will be prepared and shared! Contact 605-232-0873 to register for the event.
4H Club – Sewing
1505 Broadway Street in Dakota City
Youth and Parents will work together to make a simple sewing project.
Ages 6+
For more information and to register please call/text Odessa at 402-980-8824 or email ocooley@siouxlandship.org
Space is limited to 20 youth participating
HILLarious 8K/20K
June 11
20K starts at 7:30am and 8K starts at 8am
Race starts at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center and continues into Stone State Park.
THIS RACE IS SPONSORED AND MANAGED BY THE MISSOURI RIVER RUNNERS CLUB. Click here to register: https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=93933
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland Golf Classic
June 13
Does this week’s spring weather have you itching to get a tee time? We sure are! Only 5 weeks until the RMHC of Siouxland Golf Classic. Do you have your team registered? If not, click here: https://apps.rmhc-siouxland.org/upcoming-events?EV=117
It’s going to be an awesome day of fun, all to support families with children receiving medical treatment.
54th Annual Primebank Ice Cream Social
June 16 at 6pm
Primebank in Le Mars
Primebank’s 54th Annual Ice Cream Social will feature “The Noteable’s” under the direction of Joe Brice! The Ice Cream Social will feature big band music, kids inflatables, and FREE Ice Cream Sundaes. Help kick off Ice Cream Days at Primebank’s Ice Cream Social at Primebank in Le Mars!
Outdoor Yoga Class
Go for a short hike and enjoy the views on top of Mt. Lucia while practicing yoga! Suitable for all yoga levels
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
June 23 from 5:30-6:30pm
4th of July Fireworks Show
July 4th at midnight
Join us at Siouxland Freedom Park, in South Sioux Cityk, for a marvelous fireworks show on Monday, July 4th!
Heartland Counseling’s 45th Anniversary Gala
July 22 from 5:30-11pm
South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront Ballrooms
Cocktail hour – Dinner – Awards – Auction and entertainment by Locked N Loaded
Ticket information call 402-494-3337