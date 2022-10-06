5th Annual Siouxland Big Give

October 4th

siouxlandbiggive.org

Donate online

Fall Fest Outdoor Yoga

October 8 at 8:30am

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Friends Fall Festival and Halloween at Hillview

October 8th at 2pm

Hillview Recreation Area

Join the Friends of Plymouth County as we celebrate the end of the summer with a Fall Festival at Hillview park. Find fresh produce and homemade items in the farmer’s market and enjoy some confection perfection at the bake sale. Don’t forget to get your kiddos to the kiddie carnival followed by, of course, a stroll through the campgrounds for some classic trick-or-treating fun thanks to our visiting campers. Later be sure to swing by the Center for Outdoor Learning for our spooktacular haunted house! Reservation for Halloween campsites will begin at 8 a.m September 6th by phone ONLY. Campers registered during this weekend will receive free camping in exchange for a decorated site and participation in handing out treats for visiting trick or treaters. For more information or to get involved give us a call at 712-947-4270

Iowa State University Insect Zoo

October 8 from 10a-2p

Celebrate Fall Fest and meet some amazing insects! The Insect Zoo from Iowa State University will have several live insects and arthropods on display for you to meet and even touch. Stop out and meet some amazing arthropods!

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Fall Vendor and Craft Show

October 8th from 10am-2pm

Dakota City Fire Department

Free Admission – Door Prizes – Concessions Sold – 50+ tables

Cone-Acopia Fall Fest

October 9 from 11-3pm

Cone Park in Sioux City

Free Admission

Pumpkin Roll and Catapult

Coffee & Beer tastings

Live music

Fall Tubing

Games, Food & Crafts

Tailgate Toss with Le Mars YMCA and Wise I Brewing Company

October 9 at 3pm

This will be a fun double-elimination cornhole tournament with beverages from Wise I, music and football on a big screen. Players 21 and over can register for the cornhole tournament. Spectators of all ages are welcome. Register at the Le Mars YMCA or Wise I by October 6. Prizes from Wise I will be awarded to the top 3 teams.

Nature Tales: Fall Leaves

October 11 at 10am

In 2022, we are featuring children’s author, Lois Ehlert. Preschoolers join us with an adult for this special story time about Fall Leaves. We will read the stories, Red Leaf, Yellow Leaf & Leaf Man, make a craft and take a short hike if weather allows. Prepare to be outdoors and dress for the weather. Limit of 20 people. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email tkruid@woodburyparks.org

Night of Fright Free Haunted House

October 13 from 7-10pm

Sergeant Bluff Pool and Batting Facility

Zombies take over the pool and killers on the loose in the batting cage.

Little Naturalist – Spiders

October 14 from 10am-11am

Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve

The Little Naturalist Program is for 2 to 4 year olds. This month’s theme is Spiders! Toddlers will learn about nature through games, activities, songs, and stories. Please contact us if you and your toddler plan to attend.

Fall Festival

October 14 from 6-8pm

Food – Parade – Games and Much More!

Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City

Spay-ghetti & No Balls Dinner

October 15 at 5pm

Sioux City Convention Center

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids

Buy your tickets at Bark Avenue @ 1007 Morningside Avenue, Your favorite volunteer or call 712-253-8394 to prepay for tickets. Tickets will also be available at the door.

We will have a live and silent auction this year!

All you can eat spaghetti and dessert, Cash bar, Kids games and Adoptable pets!

Proceeds go to our Spay and Neuter fund.

Open Canoe

Little Sioux Park

October 15 from 1-4pm

Correctionville, Iowa

Little Sioux Park, 2 miles SW of Correctionville, IA.

Paddle in the park! This program is perfect for first-time paddlers and offers a fun and safe environment to learn how to canoe. Life jackets and canoeing equipment will be provided. For kids ages 10 and up and adults. Kids under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Bring a water bottle and dress to be on the water. Meet at the parking lot by the beach. This is a come and go at your leisure program.

Prairie Seed Harvest with Friends of Stone Park

October 18 from 5-7pm

Meet at Stone Park main office

Nebraska Nature Nerd Trivia Night

The Ugly, Unloved and Unseen Animals

October 19 from 7-9pm

Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company in Wayne, NE

Heartland Trunk or Treat

October 20

Heartland Counseling Parking Lot in SSC

5pm

Fun, Food, Friends and FREE! Come dressed and visit all the trunks for candy!

Haunted Hike at Bacon Creek Park

October 21

Dare to walk through the haunted woods at Bacon Creek. The short 1/2 mile hike may leave you breathless in more ways than just hiking (prepare for screams and jumps). Register by: October 18, 2022

Dates: October 21 and 22, 2022

Ages: All

Fee: $10 per person (under 2 is free)

Location: Bacon Creek Park, 5015 Correctionville Rd.

Due to popular demand and to keep the lines short, we are requiring tickets to be pre-purchased.

Select one of the following session times:

7:00pm-7:30pm

7:30pm-8:00pm

8:00pm-8:30pm

8:30pm-9:00pm

9:00pm-9:30pm

Buy your tickets NOW by calling our Parks & Rec office at 712-279-6126

St. Paul United Methodist Church Annual Grilled Pork Chop Dinner

October 22 from 4:30-7pm

2003 A Street in SSC

Tickets are $15 and Children 5 and under are $5

Carry outs available

Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center

Inviting all ghouls and goblins! Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center presented by MidAmerican Energy will be returning on Thursday, October 27 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. This spook-tacular event is family-friendly & free to the public!

Siouxland Cyclists 6th Annual Halloween Ride

October 29 from 3-9pm

Starting at Albrecht’s Cycle Shop

Riding the bike trails and costumes are encouraged, as well as, helmets

Halloween at the Roundhouse

October 29 from 10a-4pm

October 30 from Noon – 4pm

The Railroad Museum Sioux City

Admission is $3 per person

Featuring free children’s games, prizes and Trick or Treating

Quiet hour for families with Special Needs from 11a-Noon on Sunday.

Spooky Fest

October 30 at 2pm

Our annual Spooky Fest is from 2-4 pm on October 30th followed by our Trick or Treat Trail from 4-5 pm! Join us for snacks, games, crafts and a Spooktacular time!

903 Topaz Dr. in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa