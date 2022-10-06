KCAU 9, UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Foundation and the Sioux City Musketeers partner each year to raise funds to fight cancer in Siouxland. This year’s Pink in the Rink will feature a recognition of survivors and a night full of hockey to support everyone battling cancer.
With thousands of tickets sold, generous sponsorships, and a hockey team’s passion to end cancer, the past 13 years of this event have left a meaningful impact on our local community. This year looks to be even better, and we would love to have you join us in the fight against cancer.
CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS FOR OCTOBER 22