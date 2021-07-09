Pet of the Week: Oscar, but not the grouch

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Meet Oscar. He is looking for his forever home.

Chris Wall with the Siouxland Animal Adoption and Rescue Center was in the KCAU 9 News studio to show off Oscar.

Oscar was picked up on South Linn Street on June 30. If he had previous owners, they have until Tuesday to pick him up. Afterward, he will go up for adoption.

Wall said that they believe Oscar could be a mix of mastiff or boxer breeds. Oscar is a male and believed to be three months old. They expect him to grow to 70 pounds or more, so he would need a backyard.

Wall added that the center has about 46 dogs and 65 cats, which would be typical for this time of year.

For more information visit the Siouxland Animal Rescue and Rescue Center website.