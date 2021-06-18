Pet of the Week: Meet Ellie and Gibson

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Meet Ellie and Gibson. They are both looking for forever homes.

Ellie is a about a year to a year and a half old. She is a Pitbull mix. Gibson is an orange tabby. He’s about 2 months old.

Logan English with Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center says Ellie was found running loose on the West Side of Sioux City. She’s been at the shelter since June 1st. English says she is great on the leash and even knows some tricks.

It’s also kitten season at the shelter. English says there a lot of options for people looking for a new cat.

For more information visit the Siouxland Animal Rescue website.