Pet of the Week: Margaret and Melinda

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Meet Margaret and Melinda. They are both looking for their forever homes.

Chris Wall with the Siouxland Animal Adoption and Rescue Center was in the KCAU 9 News studio to show off the two kittens.

The two are sisters and very playful and curious, as typical kittens would be.

They are eight weeks old and ready to be adopted.

Cats are coming in in droves, so space is becoming a problem.

For more information visit the Siouxland Animal Rescue and Rescue Center website.

In addition, Wall spoke about an adoption event taking place next week at the Sioux City Pet Smart at 5001 Sergeant Road. Noah’s Hope, Siouxland Humane Society, and the adoption center will be there Monday, July 19, through Sunday, July 24.