SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today, KCAU 9 Morning Anchor Hannah Adamson sat down with Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue’s Chris Wall, where he introduced us to Elkie, an eight-year-old chihuahua mix in desperate need of a forever home.

If you’d like more information regarding adopting Elkie, contact Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue at 712-279-6968, or visit www.siouxcityanimalrescue.com.