SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Meet “Little Lucy!”

This little kitten needs your help in finding a fur-ever home!

Lucy is approximately eight-weeks old!

She’s one of many currently residing at the shelter.

She loves to purr, snuggle inside your jacket and be held!

If you would like to bring her home, visit the Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center’s website, or call 712-279-6968.

She’ll be waiting to join your family!