Hooch is looking for his forever home

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Friday marks the return of Midday pet interviews which feature Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue.

Hooch is a male Mastiff who loves his treats. He’s around five years old. Hooch was picked up on Transit street on May 9th. No one came looking for him. He’s also neutured.

Chris Wall works at Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue. He describes Hooch as a very laid back dog.

Wall said the number of animals at the center spiked again. So if you want to adopt Hooch or any animal, it’s very simple.

You can just fill out an application here.

