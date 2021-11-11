KCAU 9’s annual Operation Toys kicks off November 22nd! Now is the time to purchase toys for those kids and families who could really use a Happy Holiday. Purchase a new toy and drop it off at anyone of the Bomgaars locations in the Siouxland area. Toys will be taken to the Salvation Army or small town organizations that help distribute toys prior to the holidays. From birth to 16 years of age, all kids love to open a present over the holidays. Toys will be distributed just prior to December 24th. Help make so many Siouxland kids happy this season! Be Siouxland Proud!