Olivia J. Albright has joined the United States Army under the Delayed Enlistment Program. The program allows new recruits to delay reporting for basic military training for up to 270 days while they finish their educations and prepare for their military careers.

As a recruit, the soldier will have many options available to learn new skills while serving our country and will become eligible to receive more than $37,440 toward a college education and $50,000 for repayment of qualifying college loans.

After completion of basic military training, the soldier may receive advanced individual training in a career job specialty prior to being assigned to a permanent duty station.

She is a 2015 graduate of Okoboji High School, Milford, Iowa. She earned a bachelor’s degree in 2018 from Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa.