Set in turn-of-the century New York City, NEWSIES is the rousing tale of
Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged
“newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the
newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against
the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right!
Featuring the now classic songs “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “Santa Fe,” NEWSIES is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family!
NEWSIES will take the stage at the South Sioux City Middle School auditorium (3625 G Street, South Sioux City, NE) for eight big performances!
Friday, July 26th @ 7:30PM
Saturday, July 27th @ 7:30PM
Sunday, July 28th @ 2:00PM
Monday, July 29th at 7:30PM
Thursday, August 1st @ 7:30PM
Friday, August 2nd @ 7:30PM
Saturday, August 3rd @ 7:30PM
Sunday, August 4th @ 2:00PM
All seats are $15
General admission tickets may be purchased at the door or online at www.showtix4u.com/events/newstageplayers.
New Stage Players presents Disney’s Newsies
Set in turn-of-the century New York City, NEWSIES is the rousing tale of
Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged
“newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the
newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against
the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right!