New poker run added to this year’s Hubbard Hoot Owl Days

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Trudy Jepsen joins me this afternoon with an update on a long time Siouxland festival. Hubbard Hoot Owl Days are this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Things kick off with movie night. It’s a free event at the community center with doors opening at 6 pm. The movie rolls just an hour later.

Saturday is a big day getting started at 8 am with a new event. A 5K run is scheduled for the Danish Alps State Recreation Center. Check-in is slated for 7:30 am. Online registration is available! This year’s parade starts at 10 am on Main Street. Activities at Heffernan Park follow the parade. There’s plenty of vendors, live music a cookbook sale and tickets for raffle items.

Tim says, there is a new event on Saturday as well, correct? Trudy says, yes we have added a poker run from noon to 5 pm that day. For more information, riders should contact Kylarsriders.com.

If you need additional information about this year’s events, contact Hubbard Hoot Owl Days on facebook.