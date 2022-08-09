KCAU 9 is Proud to announce that Nature Calls is BACK!!!
Nature Calls is a fundraiser that combines beer & wine tasting, nature market vendors, raffles, and a charity auction to raise funds for the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.
It all takes place on Saturday, September 24th at the Sioux City Convention Center.
Tickets are $45
Each NATURE CALLS ticket includes:
- Collectible beer mug
- 12 beer or wine samples
- Heavy Hors d’oeuvres
- Access to Raffles, Silent Auction, Live Auction & Nature Market Vendors
Join the fun and support the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center!
~ Come early for best selection ~ Varieties are Limited
Sampling time closes at 9:15 p.m.
For Ages 21 and up
Ticket sales close at 11:59 pm on Friday, September 23rd
Tickets also available at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center during open hours or by calling 712-258-0838. Contact Dawn at dsnyder@woodburyparks.org for more information.
CLICK HERE TO VISIT OFFICIAL WEBSITE PAGE