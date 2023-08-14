Vacation Bible School

August 14-18th from 1-4pm

Salvation Army of Siouxland at 1415 Villa Ave.

Contact Tiffany at 712-255-8836

Orange City Arts – featuring Danny Grause

August 16 at 7pm

Windmill Park in Orange City, Iowa

United Lutheran Church Rent-A-Space and Bake Sale

August 19 from 9am-2pm

315 Hamilton Blvd. in Sioux City, Iowa

Wild Ones Garden Tour at Hillview

August 19 from 9am-noon

Hillview Recreation Area Gardens in Hinton

Loess Hills Wild Ones is hosting two Garden Tours near Hinton in Plymouth County on the morning of Saturday, August 19. The first tour is at Hillview Recreation Area near Hinton from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. This area is managed by the Plymouth County Conservation Board. Meet at the Dennis L. Sohl Center for Outdoor Learning to stroll through the native wildflower gardens and rain garden. Hillview is located at 25601 C60, one mile west of Hinton, Iowa. The second tour is from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. It is located at 1250 Tucker Hill Drive in Hinton, at the home of Danielle & James Metzger. Metzger native gardens were started in Spring of 2020 and are ever expanding with each passing year. Each garden has a name and was designed by Danielle using plants mostly from Loess Hills Wild Ones native plant sales. Most of the rock borders for the gardens were transported from Danielle’s father’s farm located in Buena Vista County. Danielle has a love for grasses and sedges and her favorite wildflowers are the different species of Purple Coneflower Echinacea and Butterfly Weed Asclepias tuberosa. Her love of the Monarch Butterfly is what sparked and ignited her joy of native gardening. The garden tours are free, open to the public and are open house format. Refreshments and restrooms are available at both sites. The Loess Hills chapter of Wild Ones is a non-profit organization that promotes planting native landscapes, both small and large, in Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska. Native plants attract native pollinators and wildlife, enhancing your home and the environment. For more information visit https://loesshills.wildones.org/

Remsen Demolition Derby

August 19 at 6pm

Come out to Remsen, Iowa on Saturday August 19th for the annual Remsen Demolition Derby! As always, food and cold drinks will be available.

NEW this Year – we will BE FEATURING THE 2 MAN gut & go Mini-Van TEAMS. FRESH vans ONLY, NO PLATES, 12 TEAMS MAX. this will be ran as a one and done. Van teams from spring showdown will have first opportunity to sign up, then it will be open to the public. $250 entry per team. If this fills quickly, the RCAC mentioned adding a van singles class.

Bolt & Chain Compacts will be moving to a singles only division, but will be a $2,000 to win show! If we get over 20, we will run heats, consi, feature format. Fresh cars will get 4 repair plates, pre-run will get 6. No plates to be added at the show!

$60 AT THE GATE for all classes except Van teams.

CLASSES:

-KIDS POWERWHEELS (FREE FUN FOR THE KIDS)

-2 gut & go Mini-van TEAMS: $2,500 – $1,200 – $600

-BOLT & CHAIN COMPACT SINGLES: $2,000 – $1,000 – $500 – $300

-80’S/OLD IRON STOCK MIX: $1,200 – $800 – $400

-limited WELD / ssw cars welcome: $1,500 – $1,000 – $500

Wakefest Parade

August 19 at 10am

Route starts at Graves Park

Join us for the annual WakeFest parade on August 19th! Line-up will begin at 9 am on the day of the parade. Please check in near the basketball court at Graves Park. All entrants should be in line by 9:45 am. There is NO registration fee however pre-registration is preferred.

Click here to register: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSfFGjILyP0PEs…/viewform

Pop-Up Park at Farmer’s Market

August 19 from 10-11:30am

Bounce House, Giveaways, Crafts and Games

Farmer’s Market downtown Sioux City

Holy Family Parish Bazaar and Dinner

August 20th

Serving from 4-7pm

Roast Beef & Sausage with all the trimmings and includes their Famous Dressing

Adults – $15 / Children (ages 6-10) – $10

Takeout meals contact Cindy at 402-920-0477

Big ticket raffle drawing at 8pm

Beer garden will open at 4pm

Inflatable toys and carnival games starting at 3pm

Lindsay, NE

Senior Archery

August 24 at 6:#0pm

Seniors! Join us for a senior archery night. Ages 60 years on up are welcome to learn how to shoot with our state of the art bow and arrows and shooting range. Feel free to bring your own bow or use one of ours. Learn a new skill or practice an old one. Space is limited so call 605-232-0873 to reserve a spot.

Par for the Horse

STARS, Inc. Golf Classic

August 25 at Whispering Creek Golf Course

1pm Shotgun start

4 Person scramble – $400 per team

Sign up TODAY! https://www.scstars.org/golf-.html

Paws for a Cause

Are you registered. The 2023 Paws for a Cause Fun Run & Doggie Dash is one month away! This year’s event benefits Wet-Nose Rescue and will be August 26th in Le Mars, Iowa!

Want to take part, but don’t live nearby? No problem! We will mail you the goodie-filled swag bag and you can join us virtually from anywhere! Be sure to join the Paws for a Cause Facebook Group to learn more about this annual event and to register! https://www.facebook.com/groups/988328304985389/

Old Dane Golf Club Scramble

August 26th

11am Shotgun

Limited to 15 teams

Cash payouts 1st, 2nd and 3rd

$60/person or $240/team

Includes golf, cart, food and 1 drink ticket per person

Call 402-987-1100 to sign up

Bicycle and ATV Poker Run

August 27th at 8am

Join us for a bicycle and ATV poker run!

Route: Jefferson Beer Supply -> Sugar Daddy’s -> Vande Zande farm -> Jefferson Beer Supply.

$35 gets your a Wheels Club water bottle, a drink ticket, and a chance at the pot! Sponsoring nonprofit to be announced. Bring your bicycle, atv, utv, scooter, tricycle- whatever wheels you got!

Mini Golf in the Library

September 2 at 11am

South Sioux City Library

Join us for a fun Mini Golf adveture in the library. Levels are in the book aisle and around the children’s area!

Ribs Rods and Rock’n Roll

September 8 at 5pm

Downtown Vermillion

Community wide business sponsorship, includes food, bands, fun run, corn hole, petting zoo, pony rides, wing war, car/motorcycle show and shine, oh and all of your neighbors and friends will be there. Look for your chance to volunteer.

Monarch Tagging

September 8 from 6-7:30pm

Join us for a fun citizen science project and help support monarch butterfly research! We will learn about monarch butterflies and then try our luck at catching them on the trails. We will tag the butterflies we catch, record the data, and then release the butterflies so they can continue their migration to Mexico. Butterfly nets and monarch tags will be provided. Wear sturdy walking shoes and pants. We will be walking through uneven terrain and tall grass. Meet at the Sioux City Prairie’s west gate, located on Talbot Rd. about 1/2 mile north of its intersection with Military Road in Sioux City. To register, call 712-258-0838 or email camps@woodburyparks.org.

Mental Health Awareness Walk and Fair

September 9 from 11-1pm

Heartland Counseling Services at 1201 Arbor Drive

Come out for this FREE event

Walk starting at 11:30am

Crafters, vendor booths, community information, giveaways and FREE T-shirts, lawn games, face painting, food trucks and more!

Onawa Harvest Festival presents Arcade Radio

September 9th from 8-Midnight

Onawa, Iowa

Free admission – LIVE Music – Beer Garden and Fireworks after 9:30pm

Kiwanis Shelter House – Gaukel Park

Projects for Patriots 1st Annual Golf Tournament

September 12

Whispering Creek Golf Course

Noon Shotgun Start

Fun hole activities

Dinner & silent auction

$400 per foursome

Contact: info@projectsforpatriots.org

Cornhole Tournament

September 10th at 11am

Gaukel Park in Onawa, Iowa

Toss like a Boss!

Come join our Corn hole Tournament!

$30/Team

Top 3 Payout

Latham Park – Art in the Park

September 16

10-4pm

6th Annual Fall Festival

September 22 from 6-8pm

September 23 from 9am-4pm

September 24 from 12-4pm

Oak Tree Farm and Gardens

Join us for a beautiful day in the country at our 6th Annual Fall Festival! Come browse the best fall home decor and more! If you’ve been to our past Fall Festivals, you will know how much fun and how great of selection this event has.

Nature Calls 2023

September 23 from 6-10pm

Sioux City Convention Center

Beer and wine tasting fundraiser – Must be 21 to attend. Purchase tickets online at: woodburyparks.org or call 712-258-0838

$50 per ticket

Alley Art Festival

September 23

11am-11pm

Downtown Sioux City

Downtown Tailgate Party

September 23

4th and Jones Street

We’re kicking off college football season with the second annual Downtown Tailgate Party Saturday, September 23 from 1:00 pm – 10:00 pm at the corner of 4th and Jones Streets in Downtown Sioux City. Like last year, all proceeds will benefit Siouxland nonprofit organizations through FOR Siouxland! RE/MAX Experience and Downtown Partners invite you and your gameday crew to watch your favorite college teams on our BIG theater-like outdoor screens. While the event is free to the public, fan-favorite tailgate food and drinks will be available for purchase all day long. Making sure you don’t go thirsty, Siouxland’s favorite breweries and coffee shops are each coming up with a RE/MAX – FOR Siouxland specialty drink for this event. Come early to claim your spot and ensure you don’t miss a snap! Like any good tailgate, you are encouraged to bring your own lawn chair. We even have halftime entertainment covered thanks to State Steel – renowned singer/songwriter Damon Dotson will be performing your favorite hits live on stage throughout the day! You won’t want to miss it! To complete your ultimate tailgate experience, Unity Point Health Children’s Miracle Network is coordinating a cornhole tournament starting at 3:00 p.m. The tournament is $50 for a team of two and 100% of the proceeds stay local to help Siouxland area children through CMN. You can sign-up for Cornhole for the Cure day of starting at 2:00 p.m. or REGISTER TODAY by clicking the link below: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/O5HuHw?vid=zuvxm

Oktoberfest at Scarecrow Farm

Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

Bring the whole family and celebrate Oktoberfest with live music, fun contests, yard games, polka dancing and of course delicious German food and drink. Put on your lederhosen and join us in the BierGarten or on the dancefloor for a weekend you don’t want to miss!

The Kingdom of Riverssance

September 30-October 1

Kingdom of Riverssance Welcomes You to a Family Friendly event** & fun for ALL ages!!! Gates open at 10am both days

Gate Prices: Advance tickets available at Hy-Vee Stores Sept 1 – 27 – Adults 12 and over: $12

Children 6 – 12: $5

Children under 6: Free

Limited Pirates Smoker Tickets: $20

Step back in time with three full-armored jousts each day and the King’s Pirates Smoker **Bawdy Adults Only Party, and so much more.

Experience the wonder of it all.

Loess Hills Prairie See Harvest

October 2 from 5:30-7pm

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Free and open to the public

goldenhillsrcd.org/prairieseed