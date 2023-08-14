Nature Calls is a fundraiser that combines beer & wine tasting, nature market vendors, raffles, and a charity auction to raise funds for the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.
Saturday, September 23
Sioux City Convention Center
6:00 – 10 p.m.
Advance Tickets ONLY this year! Limited Tickets Available!
$50 each
Each NATURE CALLS ticket includes:
- Collectible beer mug
- 12 beer or wine samples
- Heavy Hors d’oeuvres
- Access to Raffles, Silent Auction, Live Auction & Nature Market Vendors
Join the fun and support the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center!
~ Come early for best selection ~ Varieties are Limited
Sampling time closes at 9:15 p.m.
For Ages 21 and up
Ticket sales close at 11:59 pm on Friday, September 22nd
Tickets also available at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center during open hours or by calling 712-258-0838. Contact Theresa at tkruid@woodburyparks.org for more information.