Nature Calls is a fundraiser that combines beer & wine tasting, nature market vendors, raffles, and a charity auction to raise funds for the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

Saturday, September 23

Sioux City Convention Center

6:00 – 10 p.m.

Advance Tickets ONLY this year! Limited Tickets Available!

$50 each

Each NATURE CALLS ticket includes:

  • Collectible beer mug
  • 12 beer or wine samples
  • Heavy Hors d’oeuvres
  • Access to Raffles, Silent Auction, Live Auction & Nature Market Vendors

Join the fun and support the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center!

~ Come early for best selection ~ Varieties are Limited

Sampling time closes at 9:15 p.m.

For Ages 21 and up

Ticket sales close at 11:59 pm on Friday, September 22nd

Tickets also available at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center during open hours or by calling 712-258-0838. Contact Theresa at tkruid@woodburyparks.org for more information.