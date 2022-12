Santa’s Whistle Stop Tour

December 3rd and 10th

Sioux City Railroad Museum

Free Holiday Workshop

December 3 at 10:30am

Sioux City Art Center

We are excited to again offer our FREE Holiday Gift-Making Workshop at the Gilchrist Learning Center on Saturday, December 3! Space is limited, so register early. Activities are best for children ages 5 – 14. Register for up to 2 workshops per person by calling Visitor Services at 279-6272 ext. 3200.

Morning Workshops: 10:30 – 11:15am & 11:30am- 12:15pm

1. Tin Holiday Scene

2. Yarn Holiday Trees

3. Paintbrush Santa

4. Puzzle Wreath

Afternoon Workshops: 1:30 – 2:15pm & 2:30 – 3:15pm

1. Zany “Whoville” Holiday Tree

2. Mosaic Wall Hanging

3. Elf Hat

4. Snowman

*Maximum of 10 people per workshop

*Expect to work approximately 45 minutes per project

*Children ages 5 – 7 must be accompanied by an adult

Pioneer Village Christmas Wonderland

December 3 & 4 and 10 & 11

5:30-8:30pm

No Charge

Plymouth County Fairgrounds in Le Mars

Festival of Trees, Wagon Rides with Horses, Santa Claus Visits, Round Barn Displays, Free Stuffed Animals and Music and Refreshments

19th Annual Winter Festival

December 4 from 3-6pm

Sergeant Bluff Community Center

Chili and cinnamon rolls, Live holiday music, festival of trees, crafts and games, cookie decorating and Santa and Mrs. Claus

Ugly Sweather ARTWALK

Dec. 8 at 5:30pm

Join us for the UGLY SWEATER edition of ARTWALK on December 8! Sioux City ARTWALK is a collaboration between the Sioux City Art Center and downtown art galleries, including Gallery 103, 3 Rivers Art Gallery, and Art SUX Gallery, bringing people together to experience exhibitions, local artists studios and work, and cultural events for FREE. Beginning at 5:30pm at the Sioux City Art Center we’ll view artwork on display and kickoff the evening with beverages, move to the Ho-Chunk Centre to explore the artwork at Gallery 103 and 3 Rivers Art Gallery at 6:00pm while enjoying appetizers, and conclude the event as we visit Art SUX Gallery at 6:30pm for dessert and even MORE art- a perfect opportunity to finish up that shopping list! At the end of the night, we’ll vote for best ugly sweater and that person will win a prize package. Join us!

The Elf Hunt

December 10th at 10am

Sergeant Bluff Community Center

Dynomite Climbing Competition

December 10

Long Lines Climbing

Solve boulder problems and climb to new heights at the first Dynomite Climbing Competition at Long Lines, arriving December 10th.

Holiday Open House and Bake Sale

December 10 at 10am

Ho Ho Ho! We invite you to join us on Saturday, December 10th, 10am-4pm and Sunday, December 11th, 12pm-4pm for our annual Holiday Open House and Bake Sale. Stop by the shelter for some hot apple cider and treats. There will be a bake sale, and gifts to choose from that would be absolutely pawsitively purrfect for your pet! We will also be running a “HELP THE HOMELESS PET DRIVE to fill one of our kennels with supplies. Everyone who brings cans of cat food, bags of cat or dog food, paper towels, laundry soap, or bleach will be entered into a drawing for a door prize. Join us for some holiday fun. Come shop for the holidays and support the homeless pets!

Winter Fun Day and Artist Open House

December 10 from 10a-2pm

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

We are excited to announce that we will have a full house of local vendors at the Winter Fun Day & Artist Open House! Support local businesses and find unique nature-inspired gifts on December 10th at the Nature Center!

Craft boxes will also be available, as well as sling shots, a campfire, hot cocoa and more!

Sweet Treats with Santa

December 11 from 1-1:45pm

LaunchPAD Children’s Museum

Visit Santa without the line. Book your timeslot to reserve your 45 minute session with Santa where your child will have their photo taken, receive a sweet cookie treat, and make a ceramic ornament.

Space is limited, advance registration required.Register at: https://67479.blackbaudhosting.com/67479/Sweet-Treats-2022

Nature Tales

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom

December 13 at 10am

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

read a story, make a craft, and go for a hike!

The St. Patrick’s Choir Presents Community Christmas Program

December 15th at 7pm

St. Patrick’s Parish Hall in Battle Creek, NE

Everyone is welcome

History at High Noon

Sioux City’s Art Deco presented by Tom Munson

Sioux City Public Museum

December 15 at noon

Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches

Breakfast with Santa

December 18 & 18

8-9:15am

9:15-10:30am

$15 per person (under 2 yrs is free)

Breakfast with Santa is only a month away! Enjoy cookie decorating, a catered breakfast, crafts, and more! Purchase your tickets today by calling the Parks & Recreation office at 712-279-6126 or go online to https://webtrac.sioux-city.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/SPLASH.html

How to Hand Crochet

December 19 at 3:30pm

South Sioux City Public Library

History at High Noon

Philip C. Waltermire Photography presented by Tom Munson

January 19 at noon

Sioux City Public Museum

Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches

Trivia Night

January 28th at 6pm

Salix Community Center

Gather up your team of 8 for a night of Trivia! Social hour at 6, trivia at 7. This is a fundraiser for Westwood Music Boosters, fee is $200 per team of 8. Team themes are encouraged but not required. Text Jill @ 712-898-1895 to get your team in!