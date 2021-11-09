Veterans welcomed to concert in Arnolds Park

DUE TO CORONAVIRUS…PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO ANY EVENT LISTED

Pancake Breakfast

November 14 from 8-1pm

American Legion Post 376 in Dakota City

Biscuits & Gravy, French Toast, Eggs and Sausage

Bee’s Knees Trivia Night

Featuring Big Daddy

Teams of 6 will compete for fun prizes. Prizes for best dressed “Roaring 20’s” team.

November 20 from 6-10pm

South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront

Contact Jennifer at hart@heartlandcounselingservices.com

Festival of Trees

Monday, Nov. 22 – December 1

Ho-Chunk Centre in Downtown Sioux City

Festival of Trees is an annual event that invites donors to create holiday trees, wreaths and other holiday items for charity auction. The auction helps benefit a local non-profit organization in the Siouxland area and for more than 25 years a different organization has been chosen.

Downtown Norfolk Presents: Hometown Holidays Festival

November 23 at 8pm

Downtown Norfolk on the Riverpoint

Hinton Santa Supper

December 1 at 5pm

Hinton’s long-standing Merchant Supper with Santa will be back this year. Head to the Community Center on Wednesday, December 1st for a Belgian waffle dinner and a visit with Santa.

Free to public.

The 6th Annual Standstill Parade of Lights

December 2 from 6-7pm

Downtown Vermillion

Winter Fun Day

December 11 at 10am

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Join us for a fun day of outdoor & indoor winter activities. Join us for snowshoeing or hike at 10:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m.; roast marshmallows at a campfire, learn to use a slingshot, meet an animal or listen to a story. We will also have children’s craft boxes available for you to take home. Each box includes most materials for 6 crafts appropriate for ages 5 and up. Dress appropriately and join us for some family fun! Free! Donations appreciated.

Arena Night at Cone Park

January 10 from 6-9pm

Cone Park in Sioux City

Come enjoy glow tubing!

Community Speakout – Theme: Police

November 10 at 5pm

Sioux City Public Museum