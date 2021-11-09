Veterans welcomed to concert in Arnolds Park

Local Events

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – An organization in Arnolds Park is hosting a concert event dedicated to veterans.

On Thursday, the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association will have a dinner at the Roof Garden Ballroom at 6 p.m. with music and dancing from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Veterans Day.

“Glenn Henriksen of the Galaxy Band contacted me a couple of months ago about wanting to play a fall show in the Roof Garden,” said Executive Director Clay Norris. “We both looked at availability for Veterans Day and we decided it would be a great idea to put the Rock for Vets show together again. It was last held in 2019 and had been a great tradition for several years. We are thrilled to honor our veterans in this way by bringing the event back.”

Veterans can attend this event for free, but for non-veterans, visit this website for pricing information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DUE TO CORONAVIRUS…PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO ANY EVENT LISTED

Pancake Breakfast
November 14 from 8-1pm
American Legion Post 376 in Dakota City
Biscuits & Gravy, French Toast, Eggs and Sausage

Bee’s Knees Trivia Night
Featuring Big Daddy
Teams of 6 will compete for fun prizes. Prizes for best dressed “Roaring 20’s” team.
November 20 from 6-10pm
South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront
Contact Jennifer at hart@heartlandcounselingservices.com

Festival of Trees
Monday, Nov. 22 – December 1
Ho-Chunk Centre in Downtown Sioux City
Festival of Trees is an annual event that invites donors to create holiday trees, wreaths and other holiday items for charity auction. The auction helps benefit a local non-profit organization in the Siouxland area and for more than 25 years a different organization has been chosen.

Downtown Norfolk Presents: Hometown Holidays Festival
November 23 at 8pm
Downtown Norfolk on the Riverpoint

Hinton Santa Supper
December 1 at 5pm
Hinton’s long-standing Merchant Supper with Santa will be back this year. Head to the Community Center on Wednesday, December 1st for a Belgian waffle dinner and a visit with Santa.
Free to public.

The 6th Annual Standstill Parade of Lights
December 2 from 6-7pm
Downtown Vermillion

Winter Fun Day
December 11 at 10am
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
Join us for a fun day of outdoor & indoor winter activities. Join us for snowshoeing or hike at 10:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m.; roast marshmallows at a campfire, learn to use a slingshot, meet an animal or listen to a story. We will also have children’s craft boxes available for you to take home. Each box includes most materials for 6 crafts appropriate for ages 5 and up. Dress appropriately and join us for some family fun! Free! Donations appreciated.

Arena Night at Cone Park
January 10 from 6-9pm
Cone Park in Sioux City
Come enjoy glow tubing!

Community Speakout – Theme: Police
November 10 at 5pm
Sioux City Public Museum

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories