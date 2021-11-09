Veterans welcomed to concert in Arnolds Park

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – An organization in Arnolds Park is hosting a concert event dedicated to veterans.
On Thursday, the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association will have a dinner at the Roof Garden Ballroom at 6 p.m. with music and dancing from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Veterans Day.
“Glenn Henriksen of the Galaxy Band contacted me a couple of months ago about wanting to play a fall show in the Roof Garden,” said Executive Director Clay Norris. “We both looked at availability for Veterans Day and we decided it would be a great idea to put the Rock for Vets show together again. It was last held in 2019 and had been a great tradition for several years. We are thrilled to honor our veterans in this way by bringing the event back.”
Veterans can attend this event for free, but for non-veterans, visit this website for pricing information.