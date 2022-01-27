OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) — Thursday marked the kickoff of Okoboji’s 42nd University of Okoboji Winter Games.

The games began in 1981 as a small broomball tournament on the frozen waters at the Fish Hatchery. This event has been used as a way to allow locals and visitors to escape potential cabin fever in the wintertime.

Each year, the event grows and changes.

The event always falls on the last weekend of January, and according to event staff, the games have never been canceled due to a lack of snow or ice.

The 2022 Winter Games started on Thursday with events such as a skeeball tournament, an 8-ball pool tournament, and the 9th annual charity Battle of the Bartenders.

Some of the events on Friday include 8-ball singles and 8-ball scotch doubles, a chili cook-off, hanging bar competition, bull riding, and more.

Saturday will feature helicopters, a broomball tournament, a flag football tournament, a snow softball tournament, and the polar plunge.

Lastly, Sunday will have the Okoboji Winter Games Kite Festival, and the Soup and Slide.

