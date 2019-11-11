Support Our Deployed Troops!

|
Support our Deployed Siouxland Troops this
Holiday Season! From now until November 25, we need your help in
collecting snacks and raising funds to help ship holiday care-packages to
our deployed Troops. Requested snack items include:
beef jerky,
trail mix,
sunflower seeds,
candy,
powdered drink mix (individually wrapped) and
holiday decorations.
Rally your Team and organize snack drives at your business,
school, church or social organization! All items can be dropped off at
Texas Road House during their business hours from now until Nov. 25.
If you have a deployed Service Member please email us at siouxlandtroops@gmail.com for care-pack event details.