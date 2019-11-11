Support Our Deployed Troops!

Closings
Photography Exhibition
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
November 13 from 5pm-7pm
Solo exhibition by Natalia O’Hara

Hope and Health for the Holidays
Mental Health Event
Nee Life in Sergeant Bluff
November 16 from 9:30am-2pm

Cranksgiving 2019
A fun way to support the Food Bank of Siouxland
Part bicycle ride, part food drive, part scavenger hunt, and all fun!  Free Ride!
November 16 at Noon
Albrecht Cycle, 200 5th Street, Sioux City
Riders leave at 1pm and return at 3pm

Deck the Center: Holiday Ornament Decorating
Lewis and Clark Center
Kids’ drop-in activity
November 16 from 1pm-3pm
Admission, materials and treats will be FREE

Career Fair
November 21 from 10am-3pm
Western Iowa Tech Comm. College

 

Support our Deployed Siouxland Troops this Holiday Season! From now until November 25, we need your help in collecting snacks and raising funds to help ship holiday care-packages to our deployed Troops. Requested snack items include: beef jerky, trail mix, sunflower seeds, candy, powdered drink mix (individually wrapped) and holiday decorations.  Rally your Team and organize snack drives at your business, school, church or social organization! All items can be dropped off at Texas Road House during their business hours from now until Nov. 25. 

If you have a deployed Service Member please email us at siouxlandtroops@gmail.com for care-pack event details. 
 

