Crystal, Tibetan and Gong Meditation

March 13 from 6:30-7:30pm

The Yoga College in Sioux City, IA

Cost is $25

A Cappella Choir Concert

March 13 at 7:30pm

Event is FREE

Christ Chapel at Northwestern College’s Campus

Monday Movie

Alta Community Library in Alta, Iowa

Presenting “Playmobil the Movie”

March 16th at 4pm

All ages welcome

Author to speak on Mental Illness and Faith

March 17 at 11:05am and March 18 at 10:05am

Vogel Community Room of DeWitt Learning Commons at Northwestern College

Free and open to the public

RUSH Student Dance Concert

March 19 & 20 at 7pm and 9:30pm

March 21 at 4pm and 7pm

Tickets are $1

More information visit boxoffice@nwciowa.edu

Fish Fry and Bingo Night

Merrill American Legion Oleson-Halweg Post 125

March 20 from 5-7pm

Merrill Community Building at 608 Main Street

Adults – $10 / Children ages 6-1 are $5

Bingo at 7:30pm

Craft Classes

Alta Community Library in Alta, Iowa

March 21st

Kids class at 9:30am

Adults class at 11am

Perfect Imperfections DIY will be leading the class

Register by emailing admin@alta.lib.ia.us

$5 fee for adult class

Open Auditions for Sioux City Municipal Band

March 22 & 29

Positions are available for clarinet, French horn, trumpet, percussion, low brass and stage crew

Interested contact Michelle Smith at sweetiebassoon@hotmail.com

Womens Night Out

March 26 at 4pm

Sioux City Convention Center

Call 712-279-2223 for tickets

“Women in Politics”

Topic at the next Sioux County Democrats

March 26 at 7pm

Fruited Plain Cafe in Sioux Center

Free and Open to the public

Hunter Safety Field Day

March 28th from 9am-3pm

Prairie Woods Nature Center at Oak Grove Park

Participants will need to bring a sack lunch/snacks

Call Sunday Ford at 712-552-3057 for questions

Sioux City Human Rights Faces of Siouxland Multi-Cultural Fair

March 29 at 12pm

Sioux City Convention Center

Alta Kiwanis Pancake Day

March 29 from 10am-1pm

Alta School Cafeteria

$5 – Individual

$15 – Family

Music performance at 11:30am

Proceeds used for service projects

Sioux City Human Rights

Faces of Siouxland Multi-Cultural Fair

March 29 at 12pm

Sioux City Convention Center

Fun-filled afternoon of entertainment, ethnic food and fun!

Face painting, balloon animals and crafts.

Dr. Todd Billings to speak at Northwestern College

Author of “Rejoicing in Lament: Wrestling with Incurable Cancer and Life in Christ”

March 31 at 11:05am

April 1 at 10:05am

Vogel Community Room of DeWitt Learning Commons

Both days are free

Women Veterans Coffee and Dessert Social

April 8 at 7pm

Danny’s Sport Spot

Cherokee, Iowa

Spring 2020 Children’s Closet and Bake Sale

April 23 from 4pm-8pm

April 24 from 10am-6pm

April 25 from 9am – Noon

First Congregational Church UCC at 4600 Cheyenne Blvd.

Proceeds to benefit local agencies for work with women and children.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake

Fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland

April 24 & 25

Rush Werks in Sioux City, IA

Teammates 13th Annual Golf Tournament

May 2

4 person scramble

Covington Links in South Sioux City, NEk

$50 per person

8am check in and 10am shotgun start

For more information call 402-494-9841

7th Annual Heartland Golf Scramble

May 9 from 11am-6pm

Covington Links Golf Course

Tickets at www.heartlandcounselingservices.org

Christian Boot Camp

For High School Students

June 21-26

Hosted by Northwestern College

Registration information visit lyf.nwciowa.edu

South Sioux City Cardinal Festival

June 26th & 27th

Siouxland Freedom Park Fourth of July Celebration

July 3 at 6pm-9pm with Fireworks at Midnight

Sioxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City, NE

Several activities for families to enjoy

Food available for purchase

7th Annual Cars-N-Show & Shine

September 27

Main Street Carroll, Nebraska

Rain or Shine from 12-4pm

Entertainment by Highway 33 and Dave Merkel One Man Band, food and vendors

No fee to enter

Registration click http://carsncarroll.wixsite.com/cars-n-carroll