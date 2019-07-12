Nature Calls 2019

The Siouxland community is invited to participate in the Race for Hope on Saturday September 14, 2019 at Adams Nature Preserve. Enjoy the beautiful fall colors while walking or jogging or running with a friend or your family and at the same time supporting the June E. Nylen Cancer.

We are excited to have Scheels organize this event in support of our local Cancer Center. They run a top notch event and with your registration they have the choice of a long sleeve or short sleeve t-shirt. Click the attached site if you would like to fill out a paper registration, or go online to register: