Nature Calls 2019

Saturday, September 21, 2019    

Sioux City Convention Center

Craft Beer and Select Wine Tasting from 6:00 – 9:00 pm

Sample Varieties are Limited

Food, cash raffles, silent & live auction, Nature Market vendors from 6-10pm

Free Parking in City Parking Ramps

Nature Calls  combines beer and wine tasting, a nature art market and a charity auction to help raise funds for the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

Proceeds will help with youth programs, educational exhibits and special programs.

