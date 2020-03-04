Check out the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship March 11-17 at the Tyson Events Center. This exciting championship play brings in 500 athletes to play 31 games in Sioux City to determine the 2020 National Champion.
NAIA DII Women’s Basketball Championship
Celebrate Dr. Seuss!
Tuesday, March 3 at 6pm
South Sioux City Public Library
Games, books and fun will be Seuss-inspired
Y Night at Cone Park
March 5 at 6pm
Cone Park in Sioux City, IA
$1 off admission for Y Members – bring Y card
All are welcome
Maple Tree Tapping
March 7th from 9am-11:30am
Lesson in maple tree tapping
Program is free and fun for the whole family
Prairie Woods Nature Center, Oak Grove Park
For more information visit www.mycountypark.org
Crystal, Tibetan and Gong Meditation
March 13 from 6:30-7:30pm
The Yoga College in Sioux City, IA
Cost is $25
A Cappella Choir Concert
March 13 at 7:30pm
Event is FREE
Christ Chapel at Northwestern College’s Campus
Author to speak on Mental Illness and Faith
March 17 at 11:05am and March 18 at 10:05am
Vogel Community Room of DeWitt Learning Commons at Northwestern College
Free and open to the public
RUSH Student Dance Concert
March 19 & 20 at 7pm and 9:30pm
March 21 at 4pm and 7pm
Tickets are $1
More information visit boxoffice@nwciowa.edu
Womens Night Out
March 26 at 4pm
Sioux City Convention Center
Call 712-279-2223 for tickets
Hunter Safety Field Day
March 28th from 9am-3pm
Prairie Woods Nature Center at Oak Grove Park
Participants will need to bring a sack lunch/snacks
Call Sunday Ford at 712-552-3057 for questions
Sioux City Human Rights
Faces of Siouxland Multi-Cultural Fair
March 29 at 12pm
Sioux City Convention Center
Fun-filled afternoon of entertainment, ethnic food and fun!
Face painting, balloon animals and crafts.
Women Veterans Coffee and Dessert Social
April 8 at 7pm
Danny’s Sport Spot
Cherokee, Iowa
Bowl for Kids’ Sake
Fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland
April 24 & 25
Rush Werks in Sioux City, IA
Teammates 13th Annual Golf Tournament
May 2
4 person scramble
Covington Links in South Sioux City, NEk
$50 per person
8am check in and 10am shotgun start
For more information call 402-494-9841
7th Annual Heartland Golf Scramble
May 9 from 11am-6pm
Covington Links Golf Course
Tickets at www.heartlandcounselingservices.org
Christian Boot Camp
For High School Students
June 21-26
Hosted by Northwestern College
Registration information visit lyf.nwciowa.edu
South Sioux City Cardinal Festival
June 26th & 27th
Siouxland Freedom Park Fourth of July Celebration
July 3 at 6pm-9pm with Fireworks at Midnight
Sioxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City, NE
Several activities for families to enjoy
Food available for purchase
7th Annual Cars-N-Show & Shine
September 27
Main Street Carroll, Nebraska
Rain or Shine from 12-4pm
Entertainment by Highway 33 and Dave Merkel One Man Band, food and vendors
No fee to enter
Registration click http://carsncarroll.wixsite.com/cars-n-carroll