Museum to present on Sioux City immigrant advocate for Women’s History Month

by: Kate Lundahl

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Museum announced their latest presentation will shine a light on the life of an immigrant advocate in Sioux City.

‘History at High Noon: Mary Treglia’ and the Community House is scheduled for March 19 at 12:05 p.m.

Mary Treglia, Courtsy Sioux City Public Museum

Grace Linden, former Sioux City Public Museum Curator of History, will lead the presentation.

Linden will highlight though historic images how Treglia helped immigrants with issues ranging from education to the job market to cultural situations, the museum said.

Mary Treglia was the descendant of an early Italian immigrant to Sioux City. She played on the “Bloomer Girls” women’s basketball team and was an actress in a number of silent films.

After it opened, Treglia volunteered at the Community House in 1921 and later served as director for over 33 years.

The presentation is free to attend and the museum invites people to bring a lunch.

For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.

