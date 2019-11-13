Closings
Mid-Sioux’s 11th Annual Mitten Campaign

Local Events
Photography Exhibition
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
November 13 from 5pm-7pm
Solo exhibition by Natalia O’Hara

Hope and Health for the Holidays
Mental Health Event
Nee Life in Sergeant Bluff
November 16 from 9:30am-2pm

Cranksgiving 2019
A fun way to support the Food Bank of Siouxland
Part bicycle ride, part food drive, part scavenger hunt, and all fun!  Free Ride!
November 16 at Noon
Albrecht Cycle, 200 5th Street, Sioux City
Riders leave at 1pm and return at 3pm

Deck the Center: Holiday Ornament Decorating
Lewis and Clark Center
Kids’ drop-in activity
November 16 from 1pm-3pm
Admission, materials and treats will be FREE

“Acoustic Music of Norway” with Vidar Skrede
November 17th from 2-3pm
Musician, scholar, and teacher, Vidar Skrede will bring his acoustic folk music from Norway and Sweden to the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

Career Fair
November 21 from 10am-3pm
Western Iowa Tech Comm. College

Beef Quality Assurance Certifications
November 21 from 10am-Noon
Woodbury County Extension Office in Sioux City
Pre-register by calling 712-276-2157

South Sioux City Senior Center Jam, Dinner and Dance
November 22 at 5:30pm – 8:30pm
$5 per person
Casual dress
1501 West 29th Street in South Sioux City

“Music from the Harp” with Mary Watts
Sunday, November 24 at 2pm
Betty Strong Encounter Center

Northwestern to Present Chamber Ensembles Concert
November 25th at 7:30pm
Christ Chapel at Northwestern College
Orange City, IA
Event if FREE and Open to the Public

Northwestern Invites Community to President’s Christmas Tree Lighting
Monday, December 2
Worship Service at 7pm
Front of Zwemer Hall
Refreshments will follow in the DeWitt Learning Commons

Christmas in the Woods
December 7th, 14th and 21st
Ponca State Park
Come out and make seasonal crafts, holiday treats, attending wildlife winter adaptation programs, participating in guided hikes, and taking a ride on a holiday lighted hayrack.  Then come back for Winterfest on December 28th

Brett Favre Leadership Presentation
January 11 from 2pm-4pm
The United Sports Academy will welcome former NFL quarterback and Hall of Famer, Brett Favre.
CNOS Fieldhouse
$40 per person

 

Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Inc. is hosting their 11th annual mitten fundraiser by partnering with local businesses in five counties to provide assistance to needy families.  You can help by purchasing a mitten at any of the participating businesses for $1.00.  All proceeds go toward meeting the needs of families in Lyon, Sioux, Plymouth, Cherokee and Ida counties.  All of the funds raised will be used for direct services to families.  Assistance may be in the form of clothing items, food, rental assistance or utility assistance. You may purchase a mitten at any of the following businesses:

            In Remsen:                  American Bank, Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Inc.,

Iowa State Bank, Mrs. B’s Convenience Store

            In Cherokee:               Fareway, Bomgaars or Hy-Vee

            In Akron:                     Maynard’s

            In Ida Grove:               Cenex or Food Pride

            In Rock Rapids:          Sunshine Foods, P-N-P

            In Sioux Center:          Sioux-Per Center

            In Granville:                Granville Short Stop

            In LeMars:                   Iowa State Bank

Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Inc. is a Community Action Agency that fights poverty on the local level serving Cherokee, Ida, Lyon, Plymouth and Sioux counties in Northwest Iowa.  The mission of Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Inc. is helping people, changing lives.  For more information on the Mitten Campaign and other Mid-Sioux events, please visit www.midsioux.org.

