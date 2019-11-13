Mid-Sioux’s 11th Annual Mitten Campaign

Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Inc. is hosting their 11th annual mitten fundraiser by partnering with local businesses in five counties to provide assistance to needy families. You can help by purchasing a mitten at any of the participating businesses for $1.00. All proceeds go toward meeting the needs of families in Lyon, Sioux, Plymouth, Cherokee and Ida counties. All of the funds raised will be used for direct services to families. Assistance may be in the form of clothing items, food, rental assistance or utility assistance. You may purchase a mitten at any of the following businesses:
In Remsen: American Bank, Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Inc.,
Iowa State Bank, Mrs. B’s Convenience Store
In Cherokee: Fareway, Bomgaars or Hy-Vee
In Akron: Maynard’s
In Ida Grove: Cenex or Food Pride
In Rock Rapids: Sunshine Foods, P-N-P
In Sioux Center: Sioux-Per Center
In Granville: Granville Short Stop
In LeMars: Iowa State Bank
Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Inc. is a Community Action Agency that fights poverty on the local level serving Cherokee, Ida, Lyon, Plymouth and Sioux counties in Northwest Iowa. The mission of Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Inc. is helping people, changing lives. For more information on the Mitten Campaign and other Mid-Sioux events, please visit www.midsioux.org.