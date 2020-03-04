MercyOne Siouxland Women’s Night Out

Celebrate Dr. Seuss!

Tuesday, March 3 at 6pm

South Sioux City Public Library

Games, books and fun will be Seuss-inspired

Y Night at Cone Park

March 5 at 6pm

Cone Park in Sioux City, IA

$1 off admission for Y Members – bring Y card

All are welcome

Maple Tree Tapping

March 7th from 9am-11:30am

Lesson in maple tree tapping

Program is free and fun for the whole family

Prairie Woods Nature Center, Oak Grove Park

For more information visit www.mycountypark.org

Crystal, Tibetan and Gong Meditation

March 13 from 6:30-7:30pm

The Yoga College in Sioux City, IA

Cost is $25

A Cappella Choir Concert

March 13 at 7:30pm

Event is FREE

Christ Chapel at Northwestern College’s Campus

Author to speak on Mental Illness and Faith

March 17 at 11:05am and March 18 at 10:05am

Vogel Community Room of DeWitt Learning Commons at Northwestern College

Free and open to the public

RUSH Student Dance Concert

March 19 & 20 at 7pm and 9:30pm

March 21 at 4pm and 7pm

Tickets are $1

More information visit boxoffice@nwciowa.edu

Womens Night Out

March 26 at 4pm

Sioux City Convention Center

Call 712-279-2223 for tickets

Hunter Safety Field Day

March 28th from 9am-3pm

Prairie Woods Nature Center at Oak Grove Park

Participants will need to bring a sack lunch/snacks

Call Sunday Ford at 712-552-3057 for questions

Sioux City Human Rights

Faces of Siouxland Multi-Cultural Fair

March 29 at 12pm

Sioux City Convention Center

Fun-filled afternoon of entertainment, ethnic food and fun!

Face painting, balloon animals and crafts.

Women Veterans Coffee and Dessert Social

April 8 at 7pm

Danny’s Sport Spot

Cherokee, Iowa

Bowl for Kids’ Sake

Fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland

April 24 & 25

Rush Werks in Sioux City, IA

Teammates 13th Annual Golf Tournament

May 2

4 person scramble

Covington Links in South Sioux City, NEk

$50 per person

8am check in and 10am shotgun start

For more information call 402-494-9841

7th Annual Heartland Golf Scramble

May 9 from 11am-6pm

Covington Links Golf Course

Tickets at www.heartlandcounselingservices.org

Christian Boot Camp

For High School Students

June 21-26

Hosted by Northwestern College

Registration information visit lyf.nwciowa.edu

South Sioux City Cardinal Festival

June 26th & 27th

Siouxland Freedom Park Fourth of July Celebration

July 3 at 6pm-9pm with Fireworks at Midnight

Sioxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City, NE

Several activities for families to enjoy

Food available for purchase

7th Annual Cars-N-Show & Shine

September 27

Main Street Carroll, Nebraska

Rain or Shine from 12-4pm

Entertainment by Highway 33 and Dave Merkel One Man Band, food and vendors

No fee to enter

Registration click http://carsncarroll.wixsite.com/cars-n-carroll