MercyOne Siouxland Women’s Night Out

The 19th annual Women’s Night Out will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Sioux City Convention Center. WNO is the largest annual event for women in the Siouxland region and has played to sold-out crowds since its inception. Beginning at 4 p.m., come enjoy shopping, health screenings, wine and hors d’oeuvres. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m. followed by door prize announcements and entertainment from comedian Sally Edwards.
Tickets for Women’s Night Out are $50 for the full evening and are available by calling 712-279-2223. Proceeds from this event will benefit Mercy’s Child Advocacy Center.