Heelan holds outdoor graudation ceremony, honors Chicoine

2020 has been a year for the books in its own right already, but that goes double for the graduating class of 2020.

Bishop Heelan Catholic High School held an outdoor graduation for its seniors to celebrate them completing their high school careers and moving on to the next chapter of their lives.  Many students feared they would not be able to have this rite of passage and are thankful they had the opportunity, despite the heat.

“A little, way too hot,” said one graduate.

“If they could have found an auditorium at least.”

“I get it, but it was hot.  That’s my only criticism.”

But not all of the Heelan class of 2020 was able to attend the ceremony.  Notably, Keaton Chicoine who tragically lost his life this past Thursday in a fatal hit-and-run in Tampa, Florida was absent. 

In his honor, classmates put flowers and a yearbook on stage and spoke fondly of their time with him. Heelan staff said he will be missed.

“You know, very hard to offer a class celebration that he’s not a part of, although I think we did a good job of paying tribute to him, but very difficult with him not being here in person. He’s missed and loved,” said Bishop Heelan Principal, Christian Bork.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Keaton Chicoine, 19, and an unidentified 16-year-old driver pulled over near the 36 mile marker on I-275 to inspect their vehicle.

A truck with a utility trailer was also heading north on I-275, and hit Chicoine, who died at the scene.

The pickup truck continued to head north until it was corralled by other drivers.

Troopers arrested Rosanio Rafael Bartolon-Morales, 33, for leaving the scene of a fatal crash and driving without a license resulting in death.

He was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

