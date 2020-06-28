Greek Fest 2020 serves it up curbside

Local Events

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) Greek Fest is one of Sioux City’s favorite summer events, but due to concerns over COVID-19, it has a bit of a different look this year. 

The festival has had drive-thru service for a few years in addition to its regular festivities, but this year, the mini festival is featuring an all drive-thru format.  Folks in their cars lined up for blocks earlier Saturday to get their favorite Greek comfort foods.

“You have great food and I’m just really liking how they have this organized with the drive-thru, but you still have the friendly service and the welcoming from the people,” said Flora Lee, festival goer.

Greek Fest lasted from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and will start up again Sunday at 11 a.m. and go until 3 p.m. 

If you aren’t able to make it to the festival this weekend, you will have several more chances throughout the summer and fall.  The church will be serving their delectable delights again July 25-26, August 29-30, and October 24-25.  Each event will feature a different menu.  You can view the schedule and menus as they become available at the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DUE TO CORONAVIRUS…PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO ANY EVENT LISTED

7th Annual Heartland Counseling Golf Fundraiser
June 27th
Covington Links Golf Course
South Sioux City, NE

Siouxland Freedom Park Drive-In Movie Night
July 2nd at 9pm
South Sioux City Drive-In Theatre

Siouxland Freedom Park Fourth of July Celebration
July 3 at 6pm-9pm with Fireworks at Midnight
Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City, NE
Several activities for families to enjoy
Food available for purchase

Big Bang Boom Fireworks Show
July 4 in Norfolk, NE
Drive-In Style fireworks show
Shot on the grounds of Northeast Community College. Northeast parking lot opens at 7pm. Pre-show at 9:45pm and Fireworks at 10pm

Demolition Derby
August 2 at 7pm
Pierce County Fair in Pierce, NE

Fork Fest
August 21 from 5pm-12am
Johnson Park
There’ll be live music, a food truck rumble, a beer garden and an expansive artist sidewalk sale.
Free to everyone
More information visit www.norfolkartscenter.org
Norfolk, NE

Race for Hope 2020
September 12 at 8am
Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve in McCook Lake
Email raceforhope@scheels.com for more information

Art in the Park
September 19 at 9am
Latham Park in Sioux City, Iowa
Annual outdoor art festival and more

Wakefield Balloon Days
September 25 & 26
View beautiful hot air balloons, great food and fun activities
Wakefield, NE

7th Annual Cars-N-Show & Shine
September 27
Main Street Carroll, Nebraska
Rain or Shine from 12-4pm
Entertainment by Highway 33 and Dave Merkel One Man Band, food and vendors
No fee to enter
Registration click http://carsncarroll.wixsite.com/cars-n-carroll

 

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss
SiouxlandProud

Trending Stories