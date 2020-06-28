Greek Fest 2020 serves it up curbside

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) Greek Fest is one of Sioux City’s favorite summer events, but due to concerns over COVID-19, it has a bit of a different look this year.

The festival has had drive-thru service for a few years in addition to its regular festivities, but this year, the mini festival is featuring an all drive-thru format. Folks in their cars lined up for blocks earlier Saturday to get their favorite Greek comfort foods.

“You have great food and I’m just really liking how they have this organized with the drive-thru, but you still have the friendly service and the welcoming from the people,” said Flora Lee, festival goer.

Greek Fest lasted from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and will start up again Sunday at 11 a.m. and go until 3 p.m.

If you aren’t able to make it to the festival this weekend, you will have several more chances throughout the summer and fall. The church will be serving their delectable delights again July 25-26, August 29-30, and October 24-25. Each event will feature a different menu. You can view the schedule and menus as they become available at the event’s Facebook page.