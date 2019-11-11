Almost Sold Out! Join us for a special event! “Dueling for the Forces”, a Dueling Pianos Fundraiser, on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City! 100% of the proceeds from this musical spectacular will be donated to Support Siouxland Soldiers to help us ship care-packages to our deployed Siouxland Troops and host support events for the Military families here on the home-front! Tickets are only $20, Click here to Get Your Tickets Today before they sellout! Click here: https://www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com/event/dueling-for-the-forces-support-siouxland-soldiers-fundraiser/
Dueling Forces
Posted: / Updated:
Siouxland Proud Local Events
Photography Exhibition
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
November 13 from 5pm-7pm
Solo exhibition by Natalia O’Hara
Hope and Health for the Holidays
Mental Health Event
Nee Life in Sergeant Bluff
November 16 from 9:30am-2pm
Cranksgiving 2019
A fun way to support the Food Bank of Siouxland
Part bicycle ride, part food drive, part scavenger hunt, and all fun! Free Ride!
November 16 at Noon
Albrecht Cycle, 200 5th Street, Sioux City
Riders leave at 1pm and return at 3pm
Deck the Center: Holiday Ornament Decorating
Lewis and Clark Center
Kids’ drop-in activity
November 16 from 1pm-3pm
Admission, materials and treats will be FREE
Career Fair
November 21 from 10am-3pm
Western Iowa Tech Comm. College