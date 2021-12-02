‘Disney on Ice’ returns to Siouxland in 2022

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Mickey and Minnie Mouse return to Sioux City after 10 years to host “Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic” at the Tyson Event Center.
“Into The Magic” has a variety of adventures to go on with your favorite Disney characters. The icy floor will transform into a vast ocean while you are out on the high-seas with Moana and Maui. Families will journey across the Marigold Bridge into the Land of the Dead with Miguel from “Coco.” Magical tales brought to you by a few of the Disney princesses are also in store.
The Tyson Events Center is excited to host six ‘action-packed’ performances running from February 17 through 20, 2022.
Tickets are on sale now on the Tyson Event Center’s website, by visiting the Primebank Box Office, or by calling 712-279-4850.