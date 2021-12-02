‘Disney on Ice’ returns to Siouxland in 2022

DUE TO CORONAVIRUS…PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO ANY EVENT LISTED

Festival of Trees

Now through – December 2

Ho-Chunk Centre in Downtown Sioux City

Festival of Trees is an annual event that invites donors to create holiday trees, wreaths and other holiday items for charity auction. The auction helps benefit a local non-profit organization in the Siouxland area and for more than 25 years a different organization has been chosen.

Christmas for a Cause

A free walk-through Christmas light display at Peoples Bank in Sioux Center

Now through January 8

5pm-10pm each night

Benefits Family Crisis Centers

Hinton Santa Supper

December 1 at 5pm

Hinton’s long-standing Merchant Supper with Santa will be back this year. Head to the Community Center on Wednesday, December 1st for a Belgian waffle dinner and a visit with Santa.

Free to public.

The 6th Annual Standstill Parade of Lights

December 2 from 6-7pm

Downtown Vermillion

New Stage Players Presents “So You Wanna Be An Elf”

When the hiring crunch hits the North Pole, a talented cast of characters bid for a spot on Santa’s sleigh in this delightful new Christmas Cabaret!

December 4 at 7pm

December 5 at 2pm

All tickets are $15 for Soup Dinner and Show

Show only tickets are $10

New Stage Players Performing Arts Center in South Sioux City.

The Sioux City Museum and Historical Association’s Holiday Open House

Sunday, December 5 from 1-4pm

Historic Peirce Mansion

Musical performance: Harpist Mary Watts

Admission is Free

Winter Fun Day

December 11 at 10am

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

Join us for a fun day of outdoor & indoor winter activities. Join us for snowshoeing or hike at 10:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m.; roast marshmallows at a campfire, learn to use a slingshot, meet an animal or listen to a story. We will also have children’s craft boxes available for you to take home. Each box includes most materials for 6 crafts appropriate for ages 5 and up. Dress appropriately and join us for some family fun! Free! Donations appreciated.

The History and Meanings of Nativity Scenes

December 16 at Noon

Sioux City Public Museum

Santa Day

December 18 from 10am-Noon

at the Discovery Shop at 316 West 7th Street

Free to attend and children will receive a free book and photo with Santa. There will be special sales and promotions. This is a fundraiser for the Junior League of Sioux City.

Breakfast with Santa

Cone Park in Sioux City

December 18 & 19

Enjoy a full breakfast, Christmas music, cookie decorating, craft making, and visiting with Santa. Tubing will be open for all participants. Limited tickets will be sold so purchase your tickets early!

Two session times available:

8:00am-9:15am and 9:15am-10:30am

Register today by calling our Parks & Recreation office at 712-279-6126

Arena Night at Cone Park

January 10 from 6-9pm

Cone Park in Sioux City

Come enjoy glow tubing!

Community Speakout – Theme: Police

November 10 at 5pm

Sioux City Public Museum

Sioux City’s Free Public Library

January 20 at Noon

Sioux City Public Museum