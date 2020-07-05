Boy scouts hold flag retirement ceremony

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In celebration of Independence Day, a group of Siouxlanders held a flag retirement ceremony.

Boy Scout Troop #208 held the event at Sertoma Park.

The scouts took in flags too damaged to be waved, dismantled them, and spoke of their meaning before burning them.

“It’s something that’s laid over caskets of fallen service members coming home. At great events these are flown, something to show respect to our country and the men and women that have served for it,” said Garrett Thompson, Troop #208 scout.

Several community members attended the event to have their own flags be part of the ceremony.

“So, now I have begun to realize how important that these things that we take for granted are, properly retiring a flag is, is truly important,” said Cindy Nolan, a person who brought a flag to be retired.

If you have a worn, ripped or torn flag, take it to any boy scout troop or legion hall so they can be respectfully retired.