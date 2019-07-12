Arts Splash 2019

Art Center’s ArtSplash is a family-centered art festival of exceptional quality that enriches our region’s quality of life by bringing the excitement of the visual arts to our community. ArtSplash is a project of the Sioux City Art Center. Proceeds fund education and exhibition programs and help the Sioux City Art Center remain free to the public.

August 31st – September 1st, 2019 

  • Hands-On for Bigger Hands – featuring Pickled Palette!
  • Bungees, inflatables, balloon sculpture with Poppin’ Penelope, and face painting with Rainbow Trout & friends!
  • Opportunities to support non-profit groups through fun art and craft projects!
  • Engage The Community to learn about what’s happening in Siouxland!
  • Fantastic food vendors offering something for everyone!
  • Commemorative T-shirts featuring this year’s logo at our Merchandise Booth!
  • Juried artists featuring pottery, jewelry, sculpture, painting, and more!       

https://www.siouxcityartcenter.org/artsplash

