Arts Splash 2019

Art Center’s ArtSplash is a family-centered art festival of exceptional quality that enriches our region’s quality of life by bringing the excitement of the visual arts to our community. ArtSplash is a project of the Sioux City Art Center. Proceeds fund education and exhibition programs and help the Sioux City Art Center remain free to the public.
August 31st – September 1st, 2019
- Hands-On for Bigger Hands – featuring Pickled Palette!
- Bungees, inflatables, balloon sculpture with Poppin’ Penelope, and face painting with Rainbow Trout & friends!
- Opportunities to support non-profit groups through fun art and craft projects!
- Engage The Community to learn about what’s happening in Siouxland!
- Fantastic food vendors offering something for everyone!
- Commemorative T-shirts featuring this year’s logo at our Merchandise Booth!
- Juried artists featuring pottery, jewelry, sculpture, painting, and more!