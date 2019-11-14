2019 NAIA Volleyball National Championship

40th ANNUAL VOLLEYBALL
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Nov. 23, 2019 Opening Round Campus Sites
Dec.3 – 7, 2019
Tyson Events Center
Sioux City, Iowa
Hope and Health for the Holidays
Mental Health Event
Nee Life in Sergeant Bluff
November 16 from 9:30am-2pm
Cranksgiving 2019
A fun way to support the Food Bank of Siouxland
Part bicycle ride, part food drive, part scavenger hunt, and all fun! Free Ride!
November 16 at Noon
Albrecht Cycle, 200 5th Street, Sioux City
Riders leave at 1pm and return at 3pm
Deck the Center: Holiday Ornament Decorating
Lewis and Clark Center
Kids’ drop-in activity
November 16 from 1pm-3pm
Admission, materials and treats will be FREE
“Acoustic Music of Norway” with Vidar Skrede
November 17th from 2-3pm
Musician, scholar, and teacher, Vidar Skrede will bring his acoustic folk music from Norway and Sweden to the Betty Strong Encounter Center.
History at High Noon: WWII’s Battle of the Bulge
November 21 at 12:05pm
Sioux City Public Museum
Presented by Russ Gifford
Attendees are invited to bring their own lunches to the free presentation.
Career Fair
November 21 from 10am-3pm
Western Iowa Tech Comm. College
Beef Quality Assurance Certifications
November 21 from 10am-Noon
Woodbury County Extension Office in Sioux City
Pre-register by calling 712-276-2157
South Sioux City Senior Center Jam, Dinner and Dance
November 22 at 5:30pm – 8:30pm
$5 per person
Casual dress
1501 West 29th Street in South Sioux City
“Music from the Harp” with Mary Watts
Sunday, November 24 at 2pm
Betty Strong Encounter Center
Northwestern to Present Chamber Ensembles Concert
November 25th at 7:30pm
Christ Chapel at Northwestern College
Orange City, IA
Event if FREE and Open to the Public
Northwestern Invites Community to President’s Christmas Tree Lighting
Monday, December 2
Worship Service at 7pm
Front of Zwemer Hall
Refreshments will follow in the DeWitt Learning Commons
Kids Holiday Make and Take
December 7 from 10am-11:30am
Sioux City Public Museum
Craft projects for young children such as Christmas and Kwanzaa cards, Hanukah menorahs, Christmas tree pictures, ornaments, and much more
$1 per child
Christmas in the Woods
December 7th, 14th and 21st
Ponca State Park
Come out and make seasonal crafts, holiday treats, attending wildlife winter adaptation programs, participating in guided hikes, and taking a ride on a holiday lighted hayrack. Then come back for Winterfest on December 28th
Brett Favre Leadership Presentation
January 11 from 2pm-4pm
The United Sports Academy will welcome former NFL quarterback and Hall of Famer, Brett Favre.
CNOS Fieldhouse
$40 per person
