Kids learn about technology at “Kinder Kickstarters”

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland kids got to put their minds to the test and transforming ordinary objects.

Kinder kickstarters at LaunchPad Children’s Museum teaches kids that are 4 years old and up about stem topics. Today, kids got to learn about electricity through toys called Makey Makey invention kits. The toys let kids turn bananas into bongos and other experiments.

Organizers say it’s important for kids to understand the basics of how technology works since they will be surrounded by it for their whole lives.

“So that expression is amazing, that is what I strive for whenever I’m planning a program. I want the kid’s faces to light up, that light bulb in their head. So we want to stay up in the game and everything and make sure we’re just broadening their knowledge base with the technology that way their always learning.” says Megan Galinsky, Education Manager at LaunchPad Children’s Museum.

Kinder Kickstarter is every Friday at 3:30 at the Children’s Museum.