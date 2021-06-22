KCAU 9 Annual Blood Drive

We feel the need… the need for blood donors to speed on down to our KCAU blood drive!When it comes to saving local lives, we can’t do it alone. There’s no substitute for blood and it can’t be created in a lab, so we rely on volunteer blood donors! Be a wingman to a local hospital patient in your community this June. Donors will earn a limited edition shirt while supplies last! Tuesday, June 29

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sioux City Donor Center

4501 Southern Hills DriveAppointments required. Click here to book your time! We know you haven’t lost that loving feeling, so we’ll see you mavericks there! For more information, call 800-287-4903.

In partnership with the state’s public health department, LifeServe Blood Center is testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Click here for more details. This is not a diagnostic test to determine if you have the COVID-19 virus. Donors who feel unwell or who are displaying symptoms of any illness are not eligible to donate.

To help ensure the safety of our team members and other blood donors, we have the following precautionary measures: