Joe Dao has joined the United States Army Reserve under the Delayed Enlistment Program. The program gives young men and women the opportunity to delay reporting for basic military training for up to 270 days while they complete their educations and make preparations for military service.

An enlistment in the Reserve gives many new soldiers the option to learn a new skill, serve their country, and become eligible to receive more than $37,440 toward college education and $50,000 for repayment of qualifying college loans.

After completion of basic military training, most soldiers receive advanced individual training in their career job specialties prior to being assigned to their their reserve units.

He is a 2019 graduate of East High School, Des Moines, Iowa.