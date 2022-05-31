FREE Summer Meals for Kids!

Now through June 24th

South Sioux City Middle School

Breakfast from 7:30-8am and Lunch from 11am-1pm

Live Healthy Iowa Kids Track Meet

June 2 beginning at 6pm

Join us in our FREE youth track meet on June 2nd, 2022!

Age divisions: 6-14 yrs

Winners in each event and age group (7-14) will qualify for the Live Healthy Iowa Kids Track Championship in Marshalltown on June 18!

Register online through May 30 at 10PM.

Community Night

Hosted by Sioux City Fire Rescue

June 2 from 5-6:30pm

At Launchpad Children’s Museum at 623 Pearl St.

Join us for an exciting family event of play and a tour of a real Sioux City Rescue Rig

Dakota City Fire Department Golf Tournament

June 5 at 10am

Shotgun start at Covington Golf Course in SSC

Flights will be determined on number of entries. Flag prizes and awards will be given following the dinner at the golf course.

$5000 Hole in One Prize! This is a four-person golf tournament fundraiser for the Dakota City Fire Department held at the Covington Links Golf Course in South Sioux City, NE! The price is $60/person, $240/team. It includes 18-holes, a golf cart, and a dinner. There will also be pin prizes, betting holes, and prizes for the top teams in each flight. Flights will be determined by how many entries we have. If you have any questions or want to enter a team, please call the fire hall at 402-987-3326.

3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Volunteers with Siouxland Freedom Park will host an 18-hole golf tournament on Monday, June 6th, starting at noon at the Dakota Dunes Country Club in Dakota Dunes, SD. Team registration is $500. There is also a hole sponsorship opportunity for $250. Visit: https://siouxlandfreedompark.org/golf-tournament/ to register. Contact Roger Heck at rogerheck22@gmail.com or Pam Miller at miller4321@hotmail.com for sponsorship details. Pizza and Appetizers will be provided for the post-round. A grilled lunch will be available to purchase for the pre-round. All proceeds will go to projects at Siouxland Freedom Park.

Barnyard Buddies

June 6 at 9am

Come join the Adams Homestead staff in helping take care of the barnyard animals here at the park. Our barnyard animals include two donkeys, two sheep, ducks, chickens and geese. We’ll be feeding, watering, scooping and caring for the animals so be sure to wear proper attire for the chores! Please call 605-232-0873 in order to register prior to the event.

In the Dirt: Summer Camp

Starting June 6 and going through June 7

Various times slots available

Call LaunchPAD Children’s Museum to secure your date and time

$40 for members and $50 for non-members

Ages 5 and up

Photography with Jerry Mennenga

Le Mars Art Center

Learn photography techniques and composition basics with professional photographer Jerry Mennenga. This beginner/intermediate class will include instruction, time to explore, and a learning critique. Must come with your own camera, and have a blank SD card or compact flash (CF) card. Learn more about Jerry and see examples of his work at: lostinsiouxland.com

Ages: 16 and up

Dates/Times: Friday, June 10th

5:30-7:30pm

Fee: $35 per person

Cooking with Randy

June 10 from 10am-11:30am

Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve

Come out and enjoy some Dutch oven cooking with our volunteer, Randy. At this event, you’ll see how Dutch oven cooking is done. A breakfast dish will be prepared and shared! Contact 605-232-0873 to register for the event.

4H Club – Sewing

1505 Broadway Street in Dakota City

Youth and Parents will work together to make a simple sewing project.

Ages 6+

For more information and to register please call/text Odessa at 402-980-8824 or email ocooley@siouxlandship.org

Space is limited to 20 youth participating

HILLarious 8K/20K

June 11

20K starts at 7:30am and 8K starts at 8am

Race starts at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center and continues into Stone State Park.

THIS RACE IS SPONSORED AND MANAGED BY THE MISSOURI RIVER RUNNERS CLUB. Click here to register: https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=93933

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland Golf Classic

June 13

Does this week’s spring weather have you itching to get a tee time? We sure are! Only 5 weeks until the RMHC of Siouxland Golf Classic. Do you have your team registered? If not, click here: https://apps.rmhc-siouxland.org/upcoming-events?EV=117

It’s going to be an awesome day of fun, all to support families with children receiving medical treatment.

54th Annual Primebank Ice Cream Social

June 16 at 6pm

Primebank in Le Mars

Primebank’s 54th Annual Ice Cream Social will feature “The Noteable’s” under the direction of Joe Brice! The Ice Cream Social will feature big band music, kids inflatables, and FREE Ice Cream Sundaes. Help kick off Ice Cream Days at Primebank’s Ice Cream Social at Primebank in Le Mars!

Outdoor Yoga Class

Go for a short hike and enjoy the views on top of Mt. Lucia while practicing yoga! Suitable for all yoga levels

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

June 23 from 5:30-6:30pm



4th of July Fireworks Show

July 4th at midnight

Join us at Siouxland Freedom Park, in South Sioux Cityk, for a marvelous fireworks show on Monday, July 4th!

Heartland Counseling’s 45th Anniversary Gala

July 22 from 5:30-11pm

South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront Ballrooms

Cocktail hour – Dinner – Awards – Auction and entertainment by Locked N Loaded

Ticket information call 402-494-3337