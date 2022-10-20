Prairie Seed Harvest with Friends of Stone Park
October 18 from 5-7pm
Meet at Stone Park main office
Nebraska Nature Nerd Trivia Night
The Ugly, Unloved and Unseen Animals
October 19 from 7-9pm
Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company in Wayne, NE
Let’s Get Crafty – Turning a Book into a Pumpkin
October 19th at 9:30am
Creative librarians from the Sioux City Public Library inspire you to empty your junk drawer and put those crafting odds and ends to use! Join us at 9:30 am the third Wednesday of every month for “Let’s Get Crafty,” where we’ll transform household items into quick, fun, and easy crafts! This week we will be showing you how to take pages from a book and turning them into a cool pumpkin decoration!
Heartland Trunk or Treat
October 20
Heartland Counseling Parking Lot in SSC
5pm
Fun, Food, Friends and FREE! Come dressed and visit all the trunks for candy!
Launchpad’s Halloween Heebee Jeebee Jamboree
October 20th at 6pm
Come in costume for our not so scary Halloween HeeBee JeeBee Jamboree. Voted as LaunchPAD’s staff favorite event of the year! We will have plenty of treats, prizes, games, activities and fun. And don’t forget about the costume contest! This is event is included with daily admission and membership.
Sunrise Halloween Festival
October 21 from 4:30-6:30pm
Trunk and Treating, Games, Caramel Apples, Popcorn, Hot Chocolate and Dinky Donuts Food truck
5501 Gordon Drive at Sunrise Senior Living
Haunted Hike at Bacon Creek Park
October 21
Dare to walk through the haunted woods at Bacon Creek. The short 1/2 mile hike may leave you breathless in more ways than just hiking (prepare for screams and jumps). Register by: October 18, 2022
Dates: October 21 and 22, 2022
Ages: All
Fee: $10 per person (under 2 is free)
Location: Bacon Creek Park, 5015 Correctionville Rd.
Due to popular demand and to keep the lines short, we are requiring tickets to be pre-purchased.
Select one of the following session times:
7:00pm-7:30pm
7:30pm-8:00pm
8:00pm-8:30pm
8:30pm-9:00pm
9:00pm-9:30pm
Buy your tickets NOW by calling our Parks & Rec office at 712-279-6126
St. Paul United Methodist Church Annual Grilled Pork Chop Dinner
October 22 from 4:30-7pm
2003 A Street in SSC
Tickets are $15 and Children 5 and under are $5
Carry outs available
Halloween Dinner and Movie Night
October 26 at 6pm
FREE – This is a family friendly event. Parents must accompany children.
1415 Villa Ave in Sioux City
Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center
Inviting all ghouls and goblins! Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center presented by MidAmerican Energy will be returning on Thursday, October 27 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. This spook-tacular event is family-friendly & free to the public!
Halloween Spooktacular!
October 27 at 5:30pm
Save the date for our Halloween Spooktacular on Thursday, October 27th from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM at BBBS of Siouxland! This event is free and open to the public, so feel free to tag your family and friends along if they would like to participate and also learn about BBBS of Siouxland
Fright Night At First Serve
Adult Doubles Costume Tournament
October 28th from 6-9pm
$30/player – $60/team
To register please visit siouxlandtennis.org
Hounds at Hillview Walk
October 28 from 9-10am
Hillview Recreation Area
Hey, #Hoomans! Is your #PAWsome-pup getting a little stir-crazy lately? Bring your canine pal out to Hillview Recreation Area on October 28th from 9:00-10:00 am for our Hounds at Hillview walk. We’ll walk together as a group on the trails, giving as much space as your furry friend needs if they’re not comfortable in a group. For the safety of all participants, please have proof have vaccination ready. This is a free public event, to register or for more information call 712-947-4270
Siouxland Cyclists 6th Annual Halloween Ride
October 29 from 3-9pm
Starting at Albrecht’s Cycle Shop
Riding the bike trails and costumes are encouraged, as well as, helmets
Halloween at the Roundhouse
October 29 from 10a-4pm
October 30 from Noon – 4pm
The Railroad Museum Sioux City
Admission is $3 per person
Featuring free children’s games, prizes and Trick or Treating
Quiet hour for families with Special Needs from 11a-Noon on Sunday.
Halloween Carnival
October 30 from 2-4pm
Augustana Lutheran Church in Sioux City
Join us for the 2nd annual Spooktacular (yet not too spooky) FREE Halloween Carnival! Little ghosts and goblins can enjoy games, prizes, treats and a bouncy house.
All are welcome to this free, family-friendly indoor carnival. Bring a friend or two!
The carnival will be held in the gym of Augustana Lutheran Church, located in downtown Sioux City. Did we mention it’s FREE! See you there!
Spooky Fest
October 30 at 2pm
Our annual Spooky Fest is from 2-4 pm on October 30th followed by our Trick or Treat Trail from 4-5 pm! Join us for snacks, games, crafts and a Spooktacular time!
903 Topaz Dr. in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa
Trunk or Treat
October 30th from 6-7pm
Dakota City Elementary Parking Lot
Pierce Chamber of Commerce Downtown Trick or Treating
October 31 starting at 4pm
Pierce, NE
The Warming Shelter Annual Fundraiser
November 13 from 4:30-7:30pm
Join us for our annual fundraiser at BA’s on lower Historic 4th Street.
Family Friendly
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Silent Auction, FOOD!!
Area clergymen will be your bar staff!!
Greg Hager in Concert
November 26 at 6:30pm
Dakota City Fire Hall in Dakota City
$10/adult and $5/student
Concert is a fundraiser for the Fire Hall. Bring a couple of friends and kids for the show.