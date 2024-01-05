Reel Rock 17 Showing

January 12 at 6:30pm

Long Lines Climbing

Film is free to public.

Headlamp climbing available at cost. Three incredible new films from Reel Rock: DNA, Resistance Climbing, and Burning The Flame featuring athletes Babsi Zangerl, Jacopo Larcher, Seb Bouin and more. Presented by The North Face and supported by Black Diamond and Yeti.

School’s Out, Nature’s In: Track Attack

January 12 from 10a-Noon

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

For kids ages 5 & 6

Owl Prowl

January 16 from 1-8:30pm

Hillview Recreation Area

Learn from birding expert, Kelly McKay, in this multi session Owl Prowl. We will begin at Hillview at 1pm learning about owls in Iowa. End the day searching for owls throughout the county. This is a free event, provided in part by a REAP-CEP grant. Please call to sign up for this event or for more information 712-947-4270

Little Naturalist – Why Do Animals Look the Way they Do

January 19 at 10am

Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve

The Little Naturalist Program is for toddlers ages 2 to 4 years old. This month’s theme is Why do animals look the way the do. Toddlers will learn about nature through games, activities, storytelling, crafts and songs. Please rsvp your spot and your toddler’s spot by messaging us on Facebook or calling us at 605-232-0873

Kids Night Out

January 19 at 6pm

Pottery Pizza and Movie

LaunchPAD in Sioux City

Jill Miller Concert

January 21 at 2pm

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and betty Strong Encounter Center

On Sunday, January 21, at 2:00 pm the Betty Strong Encounter Center is honored to host celebrated singer, songwriter, speaker, and author Jill Miller. She will entertain the audience with musical selections. Since making music her full-time career, Jill has recorded six albums in Nashville. She collaborated with Denny Hemingson (the steel player for Tim McGraw,) the drummer from Rascal Flatts, and the lead guitar player for Garth Brooks, along with many others. Jill has also recorded at Starstruck Studios in Nashville.

Siouxland Humane Society’s Double Chocolate Caramel Apples – Fundraiser

January 24th through February 7

Indulge in the exquisite delight of our handcrafted gourmet caramel apples made with love! Each succulent apple is meticulously dipped in velvety caramel, covered in delicious milk chocolate, drizzled with white chocolate, and topped off with a crumbly toffee creating a symphony of flavors that will tantalize your taste buds. What makes these treats even sweeter? Every purchase supports the Siouxland Humane Society, ensuring that your generosity reaches those who need it most – our furry friends awaiting loving homes. Your purchase matters, making a real difference in the lives of animals in need. Treat yourself and make a positive impact today! Apples are on sale NOW through February 7th! Visit the link to purchase. https://one.bidpal.net/shs2024…/browse/all(details:item/2) Pick up for the apples will be at the Southern Hills Mall or the Siouxland Humane Society on Sunday February 11th from 12-5pm or Monday February 12th from 11-5pm. Call all 712-252-2614 Ext. 16 or email Maddy@siouxlandhumanesociety.org for any questions!

Annual Soup Supper

January 27th from 5-8pm

Dakota City Fire Hall in Dakota City

Chicken Noodle and Chili Soups available

Imagination Station Open Studio (Family)

January 29 at 10am

The Imagination Station is a creative environment where children and their adults are encouraged to explore and try different art materials. Explore and try art materials and ideas in our friendly art studio! There is no instruction given during the open studio time; however, the staff is always available to answer questions, demonstrate tools and materials, and showcase exciting art projects. Whether you find yourself painting, drawing, collaging, or crafting, you will get to take home your creation and leave the mess to us. All children must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older. -10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

-Last Monday of the month for Sept-Nov, Jan-April-Sept 25 | Oct 30 | Nov 27 | Jan 29 | Feb 26 | Mar 25 | April 29 -Members: $5 for each child/adult pair; additional siblings $3.

-Non-Member: $7 for each child/adult pair; additional siblings $5. Reserve online or pay at the door. Pre-registration is recommended, but drop-ins are welcome

Opening Reception for Therman Statom: Novella

February 1 at 5pm

Join us at the Art Center on Thursday, February 1, 2024, from 5-7pm for a free reception. The Sioux City Art Center is thrilled to present a solo exhibition of work by Omaha-based artist Therman Statom. This will be his first exhibition at the Art Center and will feature a combination of reformatted earlier pieces as well as new artworks that have not been on view before. Therman Statom is recognized internationally for his innovative and experimental combinations of glass, painting and mixed media in ambitious site-specific installations, wall-mounted vitrines, and blown glass heads. Statom’s ambitious and elegant sculptures are constructed of industrial window glass that is both structural as well as a transparent. He utilizes these different properties to spectacular effect, creating moments of clarity and opacity, display and obscurity. Over his career he has explored motifs, such as the ladders, boxes, houses, and chairs that are poignant exaggerations of common domestic items. This exhibition is organized by Sioux City Art Center Curator Christopher Atkins and is generously supported in part by a Partner Grant from Humanities Iowa.

Snow Scamper 5K

February 3 at 10am

Hillview Park in Hinton, Iowa

Register to race, be a volunteer or an event sponsor by calling 712-947-4270 or by visiting www.plymouthcountyparks.com

Holistic Health Expo

February 3rd form 10-5pm

Sioux City Convention Center

Are you ready to experience Siouxland’s premier event for holistic health and wellness? Whether you are looking for ways to improve your mind, body, or spirit, you will find something for everyone at the Siouxland Holistic Health Expo.

We are inviting all businesses, practitioners, crafters, and more who offer products or services that help heal the community and promote a happier way of life. If you have a passion for opening the hearts and minds of people, or helping others find their light, then this is the event for you.

To register as a vendor, please visit our website at https://www.siouxlandholisticexpo.com/registration-area.html and fill out the form. We will get back to you asap. For more information, please check out our website, email us at MainStMassage@gmail.com, call our office at 712-560-9609, or message us on social media.

Basquiat Self Portrait: Painting with Acrylics

February 8 from 6-8pm

South Sioux City Public Library

In celebration of Black History Month, Reference will be hosting a night of painting. In honor of Basquiat, we will be painting self-portraits in his style. Join us as we learn about Basquiat, neo-expressionism painting, and letting go. Registration required. Ages 16+.

Please register here: https://southsiouxcity.libcal.com/event/11737201

Sioux City Stampede

PRCA Rodeo comes to Tyson Events Center

February 9 & 10

Complete with bull riding, barrel racing, broncos, roping, and more, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

HeARTful Valentines

February 14 at 6pm

Sioux City Art Center

Get expressive by making a personalized torn paper collage Valentine with that special someone this year! Valentine’s Day is meant to be shared! Whether you celebrate romantic or platonic love, express your feelings by making a personalized mixed media torn paper collage valentine with that special someone. We’ll provide all the art supplies and the perfect atmosphere with music, n/a beverages, and chocolates so you and your valentine can tap into your inner creativity for a little HEartFUL fun together.

Food add-on: Make the night complete with a cheese and charcuterie graze box for two. $34 Customized cheese/no meat or meat/no cheese options available

Dynomite Climbing Competition

February 17 at 11am

Long Lines Climbing

Long Lines’ second annual top rope and bouldering competition. Register in beginner, intermediate or advanced divisions.

https://climblonglines.com/…/dynomite-climbing…

Charlie Berens Good Old Fashioned Tour

February 23 at 8pm

Orpheum Theatre

Denim and Dreams

Feb. 24

Country Celebrations

Benefiting S.T.A.R.S.

Journey with Special Guest TOTO

Feb. 28 at 7:30pm

Tyson Events Center

Winter SUX Bike Ride

March 9 at 10am

Winter Sux date has been set, Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Starts at 10 am at Miles Inn 2622 Leech Ave,

Starry Night – an adult prom

March 9 at 7pm

The Junior League of Sioux City is hosting it’s First Annual Starry Night, Adult Prom!

Dress in your BEST or WORST prom attire! Have some fun with this!

Grab a date… or go stag and enjoy a pre-prom meal at one of our sponsoring restaurants! (watch our Facebook event for more details coming soon)

After dinner, head on over to the Sioux City Convention Center and dance the night away… or sit with your friends and sip on a cocktail or two! Don’t worry… there’ll be NO chaperones at this event… so have some fun! We won’t tell!

The smoothest DJ in town will be spinning some tunes from ALL the eras! Enjoy some munchies, take your prom photos and vote for prom king and queen! And hey… leave the kids at home! This prom is for YOU! (Adults 21+)

Ward Davis Solo Acoustic

March 9th at 7pm

The Marquee in Sioux City

Spring Vendor and Craft Show

April 6th from 10a-2pm

Dakota City Fire Department in Dakota City

Free admission and donuts and lunch sold

ARTcetera 2024

April 18th at 6pm

It’s the art auction everyone looks forward to, back for its MAGICAL new edition: ARTcetera 2024! The ARTcetera exhibition opens in March, comprising all three galleries on the First Floor of the Art Center. Buyers will nearly a month to get to know the artworks and plan strategy to win their favorites. Then, on April 18, the auction begins, and galleries will close one-by-one at specific times. We will close the night with a few chosen artworks up for LIVE Auction. Throughout the evening, expect delectable hors d’oeuvres, refreshing libations, and a surprise here and there! ARTcetera proceeds fund education and exhibition programs and help the Sioux City Art Center remain free to the public. Tickets available SOON!

Sioux City Comic Book Toy Show

April 20-21

Southern Hills Mall

Over 70 vendor spots

Come From Away

True Story. Hit Musical.

April 24 at 7:30pm

Orpheum Theatre

Home-in-One Golf Outing

July 31 at 9:30am

Join us as we “scramble fore a cause” during our 2nd annual Home-in-One golf outing on Wednesday, July 31. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. Get your teams of four registered today by contacting Kim at, 712-224-5113 or at kim@siouxlandhabitat.org.